Liberty baseball falls into loser's bracket at ASUN semifinals, and more

Will Wagner, who reached on a fielder’s choice in the first inning, advanced to second on a two-out walk to Trey McDyre. Brady Gulakowski reached on a fielder’s choice, and the Dolphins’ second error of the inning allowed Wagner to score to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Santana (5-7) settled in and allowed three hits, walked three and struck out five in his eight-inning outing. McCoy worked out of a first-and-third jam with one out in the ninth to record his fifth save of the season.

Locklear reached on a one-out walk in the ninth and advanced to third on Jake Wilson’s single.

Mathieu failed to put down a bunt on the first pitch of his at-bat, and Locklear was thrown out after straying too far from the bag for the inning’s second out.

Cumming (4-2) allowed two earned runs on five hits, walked two and did not strike out a batter in his six-inning outing. David Erickson, Mason Fluharty and Fraser Ellard combined to throw three scoreless innings of relief.

FOOTBALL

Kickoff times set for Liberty’s first five games

Liberty’s 10-game 2020 season featured kickoff times at either noon or 1 p.m.