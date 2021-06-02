Liberty baseball overcame early struggles to go on dominant run to Knoxville Regional

Scott Jackson spent a good portion of the flight from Fort Worth, Texas, back to Lynchburg in late February wondering what he signed his Liberty baseball team up for in a challenging 2021 slate. The Flames always have had challenging schedules under Jackson, but the start to this particular season didn’t go as anyone had planned.
Liberty lost two of three in the season-opening series at Campbell, then lost three straight to then-No. 10 TCU to fall to 2-5. As Jackson mulled the season’s start, he realized there was a big road series on deck against UCF, a team coming off a series victory over Ole Miss.
“I’m sitting here thinking, ‘We’re going to dig ourselves a hole that I don’t know we’re going to be able to get out of when it comes to postseason play,’” Jackson recalled Monday.
The March 5 series opener against UCF was exactly what the Flames needed to get their season on track. The 2-1 triumph was the type of “dirty, grindy, gritty win” the team needed, according to third baseman Trey McDyre.
Trevor DeLaite was stellar on the mound against the Knights in what was a sign of things to come on Friday nights in a record-setting season. The offense delivered big hits late. The defense never faltered behind the pitching staff.
That slow start? It was quickly a distant memory as the wins started rolling in.
“It really gave us the confidence to know that we can play with anybody in the nation,” McDyre said. “I know UCF didn’t have the season they wanted, but they were playing well at the time after beating Ole Miss. That gave us a lot of confidence coming off that weekend.”
The Flames’ series sweep of UCF sparked a stretch in which Liberty won 37 times in 46 games. Those victories featured five triumphs over Atlantic Coast Conference programs and three wins over Atlantic 10 champion VCU, and the NCAA Division I selection committee rewarded Liberty with its second at-large bid into a regional.
Liberty (39-14) opens play in the Knoxville Regional at noon Friday against ACC champion Duke (32-20) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
“I think we’ve created a lot of our own breaks by beating some of these ACC teams. All those things that stack up,” Jackson said. “I can’t imagine it doesn’t help us and we’re not ready for the moment that we’re getting ready to face come Friday.”
The Flames were buoyed this season by DeLaite, who was named one of six finalists for the National Pitcher of the Year Award on Wednesday. The award is presented by the College Baseball Foundation.
The southpaw, a graduate transfer from Maine, is tied for second nationally with 11 victories and sports a 1.98 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 83 strikeouts in 100 innings.
Jackson knew the type of pitcher he had in DeLaite. TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle took notice in the Horned Frogs’ 4-1 victory Feb. 26, the only time DeLaite has lost this season.
It was during a conversation between Jackson and Schlossnagle the following morning when the Horned Frogs leader told Jackson: “‘Wow, that kid can beat anybody in the country.’ We knew that. Obviously they saw it, and just what he’s able to do in those moments.
“I can tell you this much, I’m going to be a lot more nervous than Trevor DeLaite will be on Game 1 because that kid’s just got the 'it factor,' and he settles in and does some things that I’ve never really had a Friday night starter do.”
DeLaite leads a pitching staff that ranks 10th in the nation with a 3.44 ERA. The staff has been aided by a defense that ranks second nationally in fielding percentage at 0.984.
That combination of strong play, plus timely hitting in the lineup from Aaron Anderson, Brady Gulakowski and others, allowed the Flames to roll off three separate winning streaks that lasted 13, eight and eight games.
“We knew what we had in our locker room. We knew we were a good team before the season even started,” shortstop Cam Locklear said. “We had some tough breaks and some adversity there. I think we just developed some confidence after that TCU series. It was either do or die at that point. We just went out there and competed our butt off and ended up finishing as well as we did.
“We just knew we were that good all year, and we finally started playing like we should have.”
Liberty’s nonconference schedule featured seven teams in the NCAA Tournament, including ASUN tournament champion Jacksonville. The Flames went 7-11 against those teams.
The tough schedule, which turned into a strength for the Flames over the course of the season, should have Liberty prepared for the Knoxville Regional. The four-team regional with Tennessee (5), Duke (19), Liberty (36) and Wright State (27) features the strongest field in terms of RPI.
The four teams’ average of 21.25 is easily the best of the 16 regionals.
“You try to play good teams. Just looking at the field and how this one shook out, yeah, Tennessee, that region is tough. That regional is tough,” Jackson said. “I think that’s how it’s supposed to be this time of year. They’re never going to be easy, but at the same time, you do start to kind of break it down a bit.”