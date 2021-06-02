Liberty baseball overcame early struggles to go on dominant run to Knoxville Regional

Jackson knew the type of pitcher he had in DeLaite. TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle took notice in the Horned Frogs’ 4-1 victory Feb. 26, the only time DeLaite has lost this season.

It was during a conversation between Jackson and Schlossnagle the following morning when the Horned Frogs leader told Jackson: “‘Wow, that kid can beat anybody in the country.’ We knew that. Obviously they saw it, and just what he’s able to do in those moments.

“I can tell you this much, I’m going to be a lot more nervous than Trevor DeLaite will be on Game 1 because that kid’s just got the 'it factor,' and he settles in and does some things that I’ve never really had a Friday night starter do.”

DeLaite leads a pitching staff that ranks 10th in the nation with a 3.44 ERA. The staff has been aided by a defense that ranks second nationally in fielding percentage at 0.984.

That combination of strong play, plus timely hitting in the lineup from Aaron Anderson, Brady Gulakowski and others, allowed the Flames to roll off three separate winning streaks that lasted 13, eight and eight games.