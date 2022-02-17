Liberty baseball retools pitching rotation with expectation of another regional appearance

Aaron Anderson sat in the visiting dugout of Lindsey Nelson Stadium and watched Tennessee celebrate winning the Knoxville Regional championship. The sun was setting on this Sunday in early June, and it marked the close of Liberty’s 2021 baseball season.

That feeling didn’t sit well with Anderson, an outfielder who made an immediate impact in his first season with the Flames. As he watched the Volunteers celebrate, this feeling of not being satisfied of simply reaching a regional final came over him.

Anderson, and his fellow teammates, wanted more. They wanted to get over the hump of making a regional and finally experience the thrill of celebrating a regional title and advancing to a super regional.

“I think it taught us that we’re not satisfied with that,” Anderson said. “It was great to go do what we did, but when you’re sitting there at the end of that thing on Sunday night and your season’s done, it doesn’t leave you with a great taste in your mouth.”

It was apparent to Liberty coach Scott Jackson and pitching coach Matt Williams the Flames needed to bolster the pitching rotation. Liberty relied heavily on Trevor DeLaite as the Friday ace, and Fraser Ellard, David Erickson, Landon Riley and Mason Fluharty were the only four arms used on a consistent basis out of the bullpen.

If the Flames wanted to finally break through the ceiling that separated themselves from a super regional, a deeper pitching staff was vital.

Veterans such as Tim Miller from Richmond and Max Alba from North Carolina were brought in through the transfer portal to give the Flames veteran presences in the rotation. A promising freshman with a high ceiling, Garrett Horn, also is expected to contend for a spot in the rotation.

Jackson feels he has six viable options who could start on any given day and get to a bullpen that returns three valuable pieces from last season’s 41-win team.

“When you start talking about those six arms and the fact that we wouldn’t mind starting them in any situation, that’s a really good feeling,” Jackson said. “It adds depth, it gives you a length guy out of the bullpen because obviously we don’t play six games a week, so we have some luxuries with the depth of our staff. That’s how you win games."

Joe Adametz III, who missed last season following Tommy John surgery, is projected to start Friday’s season opener at No. 9 Florida (7 p.m. on the SEC Network). Trey Gibson, the ASUN preseason pitcher of the year, is slated to take the mound Saturday, and Alba will get the call in Sunday’s series finale.

That gives Jackson the option of utilizing Miller, Horn or Dylan Cumming in the midweek tilts.

“I’ve said this from Day 1: I’d much rather beat you 3-2 than I would try to beat you 11-10,” Jackson said. “I think that’s something that we wanted for this program.”

The Flames found an ace in the transfer portal last season in DeLaite, who claimed All-America honors after posting a 12-1 record with a 2.17 ERA in 16 starts. He threw five complete games (three shutouts) and was expected to go the distance in high-pressure situations.

Gibson (7-4, 3.32 ERA) and Mason Meyer (5-1, 3.62 ERA) were the other weekend starters. Gibson was second to DeLaite in starts and is expected to be a stalwart in the rotation this season.

“This is the best group of guys, talent wise, that I’ve ever been around,” Gibson said. “ … I see a lot of great things in this pitching staff.”

Jackson’s teams have posted ERAs of 3.63 and lower in each of the past three seasons.

The run of strong pitching started in 2019 when the quartet of Andrew McInvale, Noah Skirrow, Adametz and Meyer combined to start 62 of the Flames’ 64 games and post a record of 28-15.

Jackson is envisioning that type of production this season with the four arms who emerge as the weekly starters.

“We’re really in a good situation not only to win consistently early in series, but late in series,” said Anderson, the ASUN preseason player of the year who led the Flames with a .375 batting average to go with 32 extra-base hits and 42 RBIs last season. “… We’re going to have enough arms to go deep into a series. That’s also going to help us if we get the opportunity to go back to a regional.”

Erickson, Riley and Fluharty are the three veteran arms expected to be used in the back end of the bullpen, with sophomore Trey Carter emerging as a flame-throwing option out of the bunch.

Carter, who starred at Carlisle School outside of Martinsville, flipped his commitment from Florida State to Liberty in the 2021 recruiting cycle and spent last season working both on the mound and in the outfield.

He shifted his focus solely to pitching and runs his fastball between 93 to 96 mph.

Florida State transfer Cade Hungate also is expected to be more of a contributor in the bullpen.

“The pieces are there for us,” Jackson said. “It’s a matter of us being able to get the length we need from our starters to turn it over to that bullpen in some leverage moments and not overextend anybody.”

The weekend series at Florida will test the Flames right out of the gate. The midweek games are no slouches either, with a total of 12 games against Atlantic 10 preseason favorite VCU and ACC programs UNC, Wake Forest, Duke, Virginia Tech and Virginia on deck.

Liberty will play the five other teams in the ASUN Conference East Division six times apiece to make up the entirety of the league schedule.

The ASUN East features traditional baseball powers FGCU and Stetson. Stetson has produced Jacob deGrom and Corey Kluber, and FGCU recently inducted Chris Sale into its hall of fame.

"The weekends that we face during the regular season are going to look just like it would in a regional where there’s no chance to go in and have some bad moments and be able to recover from them," Jackson said. "In some of the circumstances in the past, we were able to kind of hide some of that. It’ll be exposed pretty quick for us."

