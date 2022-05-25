Liberty baseball routs KSU, secures semifinal berth in ASUN tournament

Liberty and Kennesaw State had a trio of high-scoring contests in the final weekend of regular-season play. The same thing unfolded Wednesday afternoon in the ASUN Conference tournament.

The Flames, this time, had the big swings to remain perfect in Pool A play.

Brady Gulakowski and Aaron Anderson each hit three-run homers, Max Alba threw four scoreless innings of relief, and Liberty defeated KSU, 12-6, at Swanson Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Flames (35-20) improved to 2-0 in Pool A play and have secured a semifinal berth. They can win Pool A with a win over Lipscomb at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The Bisons and FGCU are 1-1 in pool play, while KSU (32-26) is 0-2 in pool play.

Gulakowski’s three-run blast in the bottom of the first inning gave the Flames a 6-0 lead. It was his third homer in ASUN tournament play and he has driven in seven runs.

The Owls responded with five runs in the second, capped by Josh Hatcher’s three-run homer, and tied the game in the fourth on Hatcher’s solo blast.

Derek Orndorff’s two-run single off the second baseman’s glove scored Nathan Keeter and Gray Betts to give LU the lead for good.

Betts’ sac fly in the seventh was followed by Anderson’s three-run homer.

Alba scattered four hits, walked one and struck out three to pick up the victory in relief of Nick Moran. Moran was making his first collegiate start, and he surrendered six earned runs on seven hits over four innings.

Jeremy Beamon recorded three outs on nine pitches in the ninth inning.

