Liberty baseball secures at-large bid, heads to Knoxville Regional

“I’m definitely excited to go down to Knoxville and play in Tennessee,” McDyre said.

Duke enters the Knoxville Regional as one of the nation’s hottest teams. The Blue Devils have won 12 straight games, including four triumphs in the ACC tournament.

Duke beat Virginia 4-2 in the semifinals and edged North Carolina State 1-0 in the title game.

“They’re hot right now,” McDyre said of Duke. “If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. We’re in a tough regional, so it will be good.”

Despite having to wait until the final pairing was announced, Liberty was safely in as an at-large team. The selection committee revealed Alabama, Michigan, North Carolina and UC Santa Barbara were the last four teams in the field.

Liberty’s resume featured an RPI of 36 and the nation’s 10th-best nonconference strength of schedule. The Flames played seven teams in the NCAA field, including ASUN tournament champion Jacksonville, and posted a 7-11 record against those squads.

“It’s what you play for, man. It’s the best feeling that I think you can experience as a college baseball team. I’m elated for our players to get to experience that,” Jackson said.

“It’s just different when you’re an at-large team and not an automatic qualifier, and there’s some angst and anxiety. I kind of just stood back there and watched our players. You’re just trying to soak it all in because these are the moments. This is why you come to Liberty, right? You come to Liberty to win and play in the NCAA Tournament. To have them get rewarded for it is just an unbelievable feeling for me as a coach.”

