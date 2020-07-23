Liberty basketball lands commitment from 2022 prospect

The Liberty men’s basketball program picked up its first verbal commitment for the 2022 recruiting class Thursday when guard DJ Moore announced his decision on social media.
Moore is a 6-foot-3 rising junior who attends Worthington Christian School in Worthington, Ohio. He had offers from Ohio and Miami (Ohio), and the Columbus Dispatch reported in March that Moore had taken three unofficial visits to Ohio State and received interest from Dayton.
Moore averaged 15.3 points per game and was named to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division III all-state first team as a sophomore. He missed the first three games of the basketball season after suffering a toe injury during the football campaign.
Moore was named the Mid-State League Ohio Division’s player of the year as a freshman.
The Flames already have two commitments in the 2021 recruiting class in guards Brody Peebles and Joseph Venzant.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Flames pick up commitment from Carter
Gamarion Carter, a rising senior wide receiver at Stephens County High School in Toccoa, Georgia, verbally committed to Liberty on Wednesday. He was the fourth player in a three-day span to announce a commitment to the Flames.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Carter is a three-star prospect, according to Rivals, and is the first wide receiver commitment in the 2021 recruiting class. He chose the Flames over offers from Navy, Charlotte, Miami (Ohio) and other FCS programs.
Liberty picked up a commitment from linebacker CJ Tillman on Monday and secured two more commitments Tuesday from three-star offensive lineman Mason Bundy and junior college safety Robert Rahimi.
