Liberty basketball notes: McKay, Boynton have unique bond; life in the bubble; Blue Ridge connection; and more

Ritchie McKay’s relationship with Mike Boynton has developed steadily from a mutual respect to a deep friendship over the past decade. That camaraderie hasn’t been forged through lengthy sit-down conversations or mutual shared interests outside of college basketball. It has been through phone calls, quick courtesy conversations on the recruiting trail, and their work on several committees to address the social and racial inequalities that have been pushed to the forefront in the past calendar year.
They haven’t shared a sideline in a basketball game before. That changes Friday in the NCAA Tournament.
McKay and Liberty (23-5) play Boynton and No. 11 Oklahoma State (20-8) at 6:25 p.m. Friday inside Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Midwest Region first-round game will be broadcast on TBS.
“I’ve had an unbelievable amount of respect for Ritchie McKay for a long time,” Boynton said. “ … More than his wins is the way he goes about his business. He treats people the right way, he works his butt off, he recruits high-character kids, and he has success. He knows this thing isn’t a one or the other. Obviously he’s built that program up there that the expectation is they have success.
“The other stuff is equally as important, because we have an obligation to each other to support so other people have opportunities.”
McKay and Boynton, two of the 12 African American head coaches in this year’s NCAA Tournament, are key members of “Eracism,” a social inclusion movement formed by College Insider to help bring forth change through education, awareness and action.
Liberty and Oklahoma State were two of the programs to wear warm-up shirts with the words “This Game is No Secret” on the weekend of Feb. 5 through 7 to bring attention to the 1944 game played in secret between Duke and North Carolina Central.
“I think part of it is what you’re seeing now is you’re seeing people have courage again and not be afraid to stand up for what they believe in,” Boynton said.
Boynton, 39, was an assistant from 2005 through 2017 before getting his first head coaching job with Oklahoma State. He has a 71-57 record and has the Cowboys in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.
“I think he’s one of the bright young coaches in the country, Black or white. He’s really good,” McKay said of Boynton. “I think anytime you have a coach that knows the game and is relationship-oriented, I think you’ve got someone that has a formula for success.”
Life in the bubble
Liberty arrived in Indianapolis on Saturday and has spent a majority of its time sequestered in the team hotel. The NCAA structure limits the movement the players and coaches can make to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has limited the Flames to trips to the practice facility and meeting room outside of their individual hotel rooms.
However, they were able to go outside and congregate Tuesday at Victory Field, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Triple-A affiliate Indianapolis Indians, where they played badminton and soccer.
“I think there’s some sacrifices that you have to make in order for this opportunity to present itself to actually play the game that we love and spend so much time with,” McKay said.
Blue Ridge connection
Liberty junior Darius McGhee is one of three Blue Ridge School graduates participating in the NCAA Tournament. He remains in contact with Clemson’s Aamir Simms and Florida State’s Sardaar Calhoun as the three teams prepare for their respective first-round games.
“To still see your brother be successful and be in a position to not only impact his family but also others, … it’s a huge thing,” McGhee said. “I wouldn’t want nothing but success for those guys.”
Cunningham lands third All-American honor
Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham on Tuesday became the first player in program history to be named to the Associated Press All-America first team. He added more hardware Wednesday.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound point guard was voted a first-team All-America selection by the United States Basketball Writers Association.
It is his third first-team All-America honor, adding to the nod he received from Sporting News earlier this month. The publication also named him its national freshman of the year.
“That’s something that was on my personal goals going into college,” Cunningham said of being named an All-American. “It’s really more like a credit to my teammates and my coaches, because they were the ones that made it happen. It’s a blessing for sure.”