Liberty basketball notes: McKay, Boynton have unique bond; life in the bubble; Blue Ridge connection; and more

McKay and Boynton, two of the 12 African American head coaches in this year’s NCAA Tournament, are key members of “Eracism,” a social inclusion movement formed by College Insider to help bring forth change through education, awareness and action.

Liberty and Oklahoma State were two of the programs to wear warm-up shirts with the words “This Game is No Secret” on the weekend of Feb. 5 through 7 to bring attention to the 1944 game played in secret between Duke and North Carolina Central.

“I think part of it is what you’re seeing now is you’re seeing people have courage again and not be afraid to stand up for what they believe in,” Boynton said.

Boynton, 39, was an assistant from 2005 through 2017 before getting his first head coaching job with Oklahoma State. He has a 71-57 record and has the Cowboys in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

“I think he’s one of the bright young coaches in the country, Black or white. He’s really good,” McKay said of Boynton. “I think anytime you have a coach that knows the game and is relationship-oriented, I think you’ve got someone that has a formula for success.”

