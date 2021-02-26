Liberty, Bellarmine meet for first time with ASUN regular-season title on the line

A showdown for a conference regular-season title in men’s college basketball typically features opponents that have a deep-rooted history. Those past matchups could feature epic finishes that are etched in the memory banks of fans from both sides. There also are the buzzer-beaters, the grind-it-out battles, the high-scoring affairs that leave players gasping for air, and the showdowns that get chippy with the stakes raised to the highest level.
That is not the case Saturday for Liberty and Bellarmine. The ASUN Conference members have never met before on the hardwood. There is no established rivalry or bad blood players or coaches can use as motivation.
“It’s very similar to a type of environment that comes in AAU tournaments growing up, even some state tournaments back in high school,” Liberty forward Blake Preston said, “but also it’s kind of similar to a March Madness type of thing where you’re playing teams you haven’t been preparing for all year. Obviously it’s very different, especially in conference; … typically you’ve played a team twice, if not more, before there’s stakes on the line like that.”
Motivation, though, won’t be in short supply when the Flames (19-5, 10-2 ASUN) and Knights (13-5, 10-2) meet at noon inside Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.
The teams’ inaugural meeting will be for the ASUN regular-season title and No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament slated to be held in Jacksonville, Florida.
The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
“I don’t know if we’ll ever experience it again. That’s what this year has been about,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said, referencing the coronavirus-pandemic season that forced leagues across the nation to alter schedules on a weekly basis.
“Those that are ready to be agile will usually perform better and have a little better mind space. Proud of our group for just being in this position. I do think it will be unique — an arena we’ve never been in, a team we’ve never played against, and we didn’t start our prep until [Wednesday].”
Bellarmine has been the Cinderella-inspired story in this unpredictable season. The Knights, previously a Division II power, are in their first season as Division I members, and therefore not eligible to advance to the NCAA Tournament.
However, that has not diminished Bellarmine’s ability to immediately compete for the ASUN regular-season title. The Knights currently are riding a 10-game winning streak in league play and boast an offense that, along with Liberty, is one of the most efficient in the conference.
Bellarmine tops the ASUN in league play in offensive efficiency, offensive rebounding percentage and two-point field goal percentage, according to the advanced analytics provided by Kenpom.com.
“It’s really impressive what they’re doing coming in from D2 to D1 and being a contender. That’s really impressive,” Flames senior guard Elijah Cuffee said. “Props to them for just coming in and proving all the skeptics wrong. I think they’re doing a good job over there at Bellarmine.”
Bellarmine junior Pedro Bradshaw averages 15.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and is one of four players averaging more than 10 points per game. The Knights are shooting 51.1% from the field with a motion offense that has been difficult to defend this season.
“They move the ball at such a great pace it’s a hard guard no matter what your defensive style is, and they’ve proven that by the opponents that they’ve played,” McKay said. “We are who we are. We’re probably an easy prep because people know what we do, but I think for us, we’re going to try to play our everyday defense and see if it’s good enough to slow down the Knights because they’re very proficient.”
Liberty is aiming to win its third straight ASUN regular-season title. The first two crowns were shared with Lipscomb and North Florida, respectively, and a victory Saturday would give the Flames their first outright conference regular-season title since transitioning to Division I in 1988.
Liberty shared the Big South Conference regular-season title in 1996-97 and 2003-04.
“I think it’s always just a big opportunity to win the conference title outright,” Cuffee said.
Cuffee is one of four players on the Liberty roster averaging 8.9 points per game or more, with Darius McGhee leading the way at 14.8 points per outing.
The Flames, in addition to sporting the nation’s No. 3 scoring defense at 58.1 points per game allowed, are one of the nation’s more efficient offensive units.
They rank 17th in 3-point field goal percentage (38.4%), are fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (plus-1.64) and make the 10th-most 3-pointers per game on average (10.4).
Bellarmine ranks 313th in the in 3-point defense.
“It’s a great feeling to have that many shooters on the team, but I think within the possession, if our guys seek out the best shot, it doesn’t matter for us whether it comes from 3 or two,” McGhee said. “As long as we’re getting the best possible shot each possession.”
Liberty is seeking to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year (it won the ASUN tournament title last season before the NCAAs were abruptly canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic).
Bellarmine’s string of 12 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances will come to a close. The Knights won the 2011 Division II national title and advanced to the DII Final Four on three other occasions in that 12-year stretch.
“That’s really hard to do. I don’t care what level,” McKay said.