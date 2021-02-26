Liberty, Bellarmine meet for first time with ASUN regular-season title on the line

“It’s really impressive what they’re doing coming in from D2 to D1 and being a contender. That’s really impressive,” Flames senior guard Elijah Cuffee said. “Props to them for just coming in and proving all the skeptics wrong. I think they’re doing a good job over there at Bellarmine.”

Bellarmine junior Pedro Bradshaw averages 15.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and is one of four players averaging more than 10 points per game. The Knights are shooting 51.1% from the field with a motion offense that has been difficult to defend this season.

“They move the ball at such a great pace it’s a hard guard no matter what your defensive style is, and they’ve proven that by the opponents that they’ve played,” McKay said. “We are who we are. We’re probably an easy prep because people know what we do, but I think for us, we’re going to try to play our everyday defense and see if it’s good enough to slow down the Knights because they’re very proficient.”

Liberty is aiming to win its third straight ASUN regular-season title. The first two crowns were shared with Lipscomb and North Florida, respectively, and a victory Saturday would give the Flames their first outright conference regular-season title since transitioning to Division I in 1988.