Liberty, Bellarmine to square off in ASUN tournament semifinals

The ASUN Conference men’s basketball schedule each of the past two regular seasons featured Bellarmine hosting Liberty. The COVID-altered slate in 2020-21 and the divisional format this current season just happened to fall where the Knights welcomed the ASUN champion Flames to Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

Liberty doesn’t have to wait until next season to finally host Bellarmine. The Knights’ first trip to Lynchburg comes with both of their seasons on the line.

Liberty and Bellarmine were two of the top four teams throughout the ASUN regular season, and their paths cross in the tournament semifinal round at 6 p.m. Saturday inside Liberty Arena.

The Flames (22-10) have their sights set on advancing to a fourth consecutive conference tournament championship game, while the Knights (18-13) hope to reach the title tilt in their second season at the Division I level.

“The seeds held true. It’s been a tremendous ASUN Conference regular season. This is what you prepare for,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said after Thursday’s five-point win over Lipscomb in the quarterfinal round.

“We know how good they are. … People thought that Bellarmine wouldn’t be a factor, they just didn’t pay attention. They went to 12 straight Division II tournaments. Twelve straight. Then, they played in the postseason [College Basketball Invitational] last year.”

Bellarmine is coming off an impressive 81-68 win over FGCU in the quarterfinal round. The Eagles were arguably the hottest team in the league by winning eight of their previous nine games, but the Knights shot 55.2% from the field and had five players score in double figures.

CJ Fleming and Dylan Penn, both named to the ASUN all-conference second team, finished with 19 and 17 points, respectively, against FGCU. Penn added 10 rebounds.

Bellarmine shot 62% from the field in the second half and finished the game on a 17-4 run to end the Eagles’ season.

“We’re very aware and very respectful of what they do,” McKay said of Bellarmine. “We’re going to need everybody to recover quickly and have a quick [turnaround]. They’re hard to guard and they’re really hard-nosed defensively.”

Liberty has won both regular-season matchups against Bellarmine. The Flames claimed a 94-78 triumph in the 2020-21 season finale that gave them the outright regular-season title, and Liberty secured a 66-53 win a little more than a month ago.

This season’s matchup saw the Flames finish with four players in double figures, led by Shiloh Robinson’s 17-point and 12-rebound performance.

It also was the last time someone other than Darius McGhee led Liberty in scoring.

McGhee has led the Flames in scoring in nine straight games.

“This group is always emotionally ready,” McKay said. “They really have the right lens that they look from, and they know their identity. It’s college basketball, sometimes shots don’t fall. I think we have the maturity to rely on the other end of the floor when things aren’t going well, and when we’re clicking on both ends we’re a tough out.”

McGhee is one of five players on this season’s Liberty roster who has significant postseason experience. The two-time ASUN player of the year played all 40 minutes Thursday and has played in all three previous conference tournaments.

McGhee, Robinson, Kyle Rode, Blake Preston and Keegan McDowell have all played on teams that qualified for multiple NCAA Tournaments.

“The small things, the little details get magnified. Those are the things that you pay the closest attention to and you try to trickle that down to everyone who maybe hasn’t been in this situation before, like the freshmen, and just try to help that transition,” McGhee said. “We need everybody, especially in the postseason. Conference games are already hard enough, but in the postseason everything tightens up and everything is that much harder. It’s just a matter of paying attention to the smaller details.”

