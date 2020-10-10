Liberty blasts Louisiana-Monroe to improve to 4-0

DeMario Douglas was heading out to take his position for a punt return early in the third quarter when teammate Treon Sibley stopped him for a brief moment. Sibley delivered a firm message to Douglas: “I’ll block the punt.”

Sibley backed up his words with a block that led to Liberty’s second special teams touchdown on a dreary Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe.

It was part of a special day for a unit that desperately needed this type of showing.

Liberty’s special teams accounted for three touchdowns — with Sibley at the center of all three scores — and the Flames thoroughly dominated hapless Louisiana-Monroe 40-7 before 1,000 social-distanced fans at Williams Stadium.

“We brought everything we’ve got,” Sibley said. “We wanted to show that we’re not going to be played with on special teams and we’re going to make plays.”

Sibley, a redshirt freshman, moved into a prominent role on special teams the week prior against North Alabama. He said he previously was on the unit’s third string before the promotion following the Flames’ dismal showing on special teams against FIU on Sept. 26.