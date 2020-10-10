Liberty blasts Louisiana-Monroe to improve to 4-0

DeMario Douglas was heading out to take his position for a punt return early in the third quarter when teammate Treon Sibley stopped him for a brief moment. Sibley delivered a firm message to Douglas: “I’ll block the punt.”
Sibley backed up his words with a block that led to Liberty’s second special teams touchdown on a dreary Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe.
It was part of a special day for a unit that desperately needed this type of showing.
Liberty’s special teams accounted for three touchdowns — with Sibley at the center of all three scores — and the Flames thoroughly dominated hapless Louisiana-Monroe 40-7 before 1,000 social-distanced fans at Williams Stadium.
“We brought everything we’ve got,” Sibley said. “We wanted to show that we’re not going to be played with on special teams and we’re going to make plays.”
Sibley, a redshirt freshman, moved into a prominent role on special teams the week prior against North Alabama. He said he previously was on the unit’s third string before the promotion following the Flames’ dismal showing on special teams against FIU on Sept. 26.
So how exactly did Sibley respond to the added responsibilities? He pounced on a dropped snap by ULM punter Daniel Sparks in the end zone with a little less than 4 minutes remaining in the first half to put the Flames (4-0) ahead 21-0, and then came through clean and got a piece of Sparks’ punt from the end zone that Chancellor Smith recovered for the second special team score.
Smith’s score put the Flames comfortably ahead 31-0 against the overmatched Warhawks (0-5).
It was the first blocked punt return for a Liberty touchdown since 2013 against Kentucky Wesleyan.
“I just saw the ball on the ground and I dove right on it,” Sibley said of his touchdown before turning to the blocked punt. “The kicker kind of kicked me in my face, too.”
Douglas, who nearly returned a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter, made good on his chance early in the fourth quarter when he followed the blocking of Sibley and Marcus Haskins after reversing field and cruised up the left sideline for a 73-yard touchdown and a 40-0 cushion.
Douglas’ punt return touchdown was Liberty’s first since 2015 at Gardner-Webb.
“I knew I was going to eventually get in there when I saw the blocking,” Douglas said.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze called out the special teams unit after a lackluster performance against FIU, describing the play as “disappointing.”
The unit did not deliver highlight-reel plays against North Alabama, but was steady in the effort and built on that showing with a stellar outing, getting after Sparks whenever he was called in to punt.
“We were really bad on the punt team,” ULM coach Matt Viator said. “ … The punt team has really been an unbelievable thing.”
Viator also said the Warhawks “were really bad offensively,” and the Liberty defense had a hand in that showing.
The Flames forced ULM into 11 three-and-outs on 14 offensive possessions. Two of those three-and-out drives ended in interceptions by LU safeties JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox) and Marcus Haskins, and a third came on the bobbled snap Sibley recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.
ULM recorded nine of its 10 first downs on two of the three drives that didn’t end in a three-and-out.
“That is huge. I didn’t even realize how many it was,” Scruggs said of the number of three-and-outs the defense forced. “That’s a lot, to be honest. With that you just kill an offense’s momentum. There’s nothing they can do.”
ULM quarterback Colby Suits, who entered the game ranked fifth in the nation with 1,043 passing yards, never got into a rhythm against the harassing defense. He completed 13 of 29 passes for a season-low 78 yards to go with the two interceptions.
His backup, Jeremy Hunt, ended the Flames’ shutout bid with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Kadyn Roach with 3:34 remaining in the fourth quarter.
It was the second time in as many weeks the Flames were denied a shutout in the fourth quarter.
“I think the special teams and our defense were as good as I’ve been around on a given day. Man, give them great credit,” Freeze said. “I don’t have a whole lot to complain about in respect to our defense and our special teams. I thought they were really, really good.”
ULM finished with 78 rushing yards to mark the third time in four games this season the Flames allowed less than 100 rushing yards.
The Warhawks’ 198 yards of total offense were the fewest Liberty has allowed this season.
“I’ll take a defensive effort like this any day of the week and twice on Sundays if I can,” Freeze said.
