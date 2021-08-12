Liberty briefs: Willis, Johnson named to Senior Bowl watch list, and more

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and defensive end Durrell Johnson were named to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list Thursday afternoon.

They are two of the 13 players at state programs included on the initial watch list for the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game.

The last Liberty player to participate was wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden following the 2019 season.

Willis already has been named to five preseason watch lists, and Johnson was included on two others.

Virginia Tech led the way for state programs with seven players on the Senior Bowl watch list: Amare Barno, Braxton Burmeister, Brock Hoffman, Dax Hollifield, James Mitchell, Lecitus Smith and Tre Turner.

Old Dominion’s Stone Smartt, James Madison’s Mike Greene, Richmond’s Kobie Turner and Norfolk State’s De’Shaan Dixon also made the cut.

Kickoff time set for Homecoming game

Liberty announced its Oct. 9 home game against Middle Tennessee will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

The matchup against the Blue Raiders serves as the Flames’ Homecoming game and will celebrate the university’s 50th anniversary.