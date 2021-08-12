Liberty briefs: Willis, Johnson named to Senior Bowl watch list, and more

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and defensive end Durrell Johnson were named to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list Thursday afternoon.
They are two of the 13 players at state programs included on the initial watch list for the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game.
The last Liberty player to participate was wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden following the 2019 season.
Willis already has been named to five preseason watch lists, and Johnson was included on two others.
Virginia Tech led the way for state programs with seven players on the Senior Bowl watch list: Amare Barno, Braxton Burmeister, Brock Hoffman, Dax Hollifield, James Mitchell, Lecitus Smith and Tre Turner.
Old Dominion’s Stone Smartt, James Madison’s Mike Greene, Richmond’s Kobie Turner and Norfolk State’s De’Shaan Dixon also made the cut.
Kickoff time set for Homecoming game
Liberty announced its Oct. 9 home game against Middle Tennessee will kick off at 3:30 p.m.
The matchup against the Blue Raiders serves as the Flames’ Homecoming game and will celebrate the university’s 50th anniversary.
The television network was not announced for this game. The Flames’ first two home games against Campbell on Sept. 4 and Old Dominion on Sept. 18 will be streamed on ESPN3.
Atkinson claims first-team All-America academic honors
Liberty graduate Jovaine Atkinson, a hurdler on the track & field team, was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America team for the second consecutive season. This time, he was voted a first-team All-American.
Atkinson and baseball’s Aaron Anderson both were named first-team academic All-Americans this season.
Atkinson joins Clendon Henderson as the only Liberty men’s track & field athletes to earn first-team All-America academic honors, and they are the only student-athletes to earn All-America honors in both the field and the classroom during their time at Liberty.
Atkinson was a first-team All-American in the 60-meter hurdles in 2018 when he finished fourth in the national championship.