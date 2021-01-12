Liberty caps 'best season' in program history with No. 17 ranking in final AP Top 25 poll

“I don’t think it’s even a question of what team goes down as having the best season in Liberty history,” Freeze said. “It’s got to be this one.”

The Flames accomplished all of this while navigating the coronavirus pandemic. Players here and there were ruled out through the first 10 games for undisclosed reasons — only backup middle linebacker Carl Poole confirmed he missed a game because of a positive COVID-19 test — and the Flames’ regular-season finale at Coastal was canceled because of an outbreak on the roster.

Star quarterback Malik Willis later confirmed he tested positive for the virus in the week leading up to the scheduled Dec. 5 matchup at Coastal, but was more than healthy enough to continue his breakthrough campaign in the Cure Bowl.

“It’s obviously been a lot of challenges, but at the same time we’ve experienced a lot of great times also,” Freeze said. “I think those are the things that make for great memories and certainly we’ve got a lot of things that we can talk to future family members and kids and everything about. Certainly the 2020 season for Liberty athletes, and particularly for football, has been an outstanding year.”

Willis was central to the Flames’ outstanding year on offense.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}