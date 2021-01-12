Liberty caps 'best season' in program history with No. 17 ranking in final AP Top 25 poll

Hugh Freeze’s response was almost instantaneous. His conviction was steadfast. There was no hesitation at all as he spoke. He simply was speaking from the heart, and with facts.
The Liberty football coach, in answering a question about the season’s legacy roughly 78 hours before the Cure Bowl kicked off, crowned the 2020 campaign as the best season in the program’s history. The Flames accomplished too many firsts throughout the 10-game regular season, and garnered an incredible amount of national attention in the process, that nothing from the previous 47 seasons could compare to what transpired in Freeze’s second season at the helm.
“There’s too many standards that have been met and set I think for anyone to argue that fact,” he stated.
There’s no arguing Freeze’s logic now — 2020 was the greatest Liberty football season to date.
The Flames came in at No. 17 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll released early Tuesday morning following the College Football Playoff national championship game. They were the fourth-highest ranked Group of Five team in the final poll, trailing Cincinnati (No. 8), BYU (No. 11) and Coastal Carolina (No. 14).
It is Liberty’s highest ranking in the national poll and marked the seventh time in the final eight polls the Flames were ranked.
Liberty’s No. 17 ranking is the highest finish in the AP poll for a program from the commonwealth since 2016. Virginia Tech finished 16th that season.
The Flames first entered the 2020 rankings Nov. 1 after a 6-0 start.
“Yeah, no question, this is definitely the best season that Liberty football has had,” junior rover JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox) said. “Obviously a couple of P5 wins and a top 12 win, and you can’t say nothing better than that.”
Liberty finished the season with a 10-1 record to match the 2008 team for the most wins in a single season in program history.
The 2020 version of the Flames, however, packed more punch in their 10 triumphs with marquee victories that accelerated the program’s growth under Freeze.
“It’s one of the more memorable years that I have had in coaching,” he said. “I just really can’t wait to reflect on it. Obviously there was a lot of obstacles that our program had to handle, along with the many others that played college football, and just thankful.”
The compelling 38-35 overtime triumph over then-No. 9 Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl on a frigid night after Christmas in Orlando was the Flames’ first victory over a team ranked in the FBS top 10. They also notched the program’s first two victories over programs residing in one of college football’s power conferences (the ACC) by decisively beating Syracuse in the middle of October and then edging Virginia Tech on Alex Barbir’s 51-yard field goal with one second remaining to validate their first Top 25 ranking.
“I don’t think it’s even a question of what team goes down as having the best season in Liberty history,” Freeze said. “It’s got to be this one.”
The Flames accomplished all of this while navigating the coronavirus pandemic. Players here and there were ruled out through the first 10 games for undisclosed reasons — only backup middle linebacker Carl Poole confirmed he missed a game because of a positive COVID-19 test — and the Flames’ regular-season finale at Coastal was canceled because of an outbreak on the roster.
Star quarterback Malik Willis later confirmed he tested positive for the virus in the week leading up to the scheduled Dec. 5 matchup at Coastal, but was more than healthy enough to continue his breakthrough campaign in the Cure Bowl.
“It’s obviously been a lot of challenges, but at the same time we’ve experienced a lot of great times also,” Freeze said. “I think those are the things that make for great memories and certainly we’ve got a lot of things that we can talk to future family members and kids and everything about. Certainly the 2020 season for Liberty athletes, and particularly for football, has been an outstanding year.”
Willis was central to the Flames’ outstanding year on offense.
He was the only quarterback ranked in the top 50 in the nation in rushing yards during the regular season with 807 yards, and he added 10 rushing touchdowns on 120 carries.
The redshirt junior added 137 yards and four rushing scores against the Chanticleers in the Cure Bowl. His rushing yards were the ninth-most in the 2020-21 bowl season, and he had the second-most rushing scores in bowl games behind Appalachian State’s Camerun Peoples, who scored five times in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
The Cure Bowl MVP honor solidified Willis’ status as one of the most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation.
“He’s a high, high level athlete that can play quarterback and he’s tough to defend,” Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said of Willis. “That makes it challenging.”
Willis, who is set to return next season and lead a Liberty team that four national outlets (The Athletic, CBS Sports, ESPN and Stadium) have in the top 25 in their way-too-early rankings, threw for 2,260 yards, rushed for 944 and accounted for 34 touchdowns (20 passing and 14 rushing) in his first season as a starter.
“It’s hard to win college football games, period, and you certainly don’t win a lot of games if you don’t have a great trigger guy. Malik gave us that big play ability and had a solid, solid year for Year No. 1,” Freeze said. “We won 10 games and that’s pretty phenomenal. You just don’t do that without solid playing at quarterback.”
Willis is one seven starters on offense slated to return in 2021. That number on offense could jump to 11 if a quartet of seniors, who have exhausted their eligibility, elect to return through the NCAA’s blanket waiver stating the 2020 season did not count toward eligibility.
That could result in a big boost on the offensive line if left tackle Tristan Schultz, left guard Damian Bounds and center Thomas Sargeant return. Though, their replacements — Jonathan Graham at left tackle, Jacob Bodden at left guard and John Kourtis at center — have been groomed to step in and play immediately if needed.
Running back Joshua Mack and tight end Johnny Huntley have already announced they are returning for one more season.
“It was a great season for our team,” Willis said. “We want to keep building.”
Liberty finished the season ranked 11th in the nation in total defense after finishing 80th and tied for 123rd in the 2019 and 2018 seasons, respectively, and Scruggs leads a unit that is expected to build on those numbers.
The Flames could have as many as 10 starters return (linebacker Anthony Butler has already announced he is entering the NFL Draft), and the unit has added more depth with the December signings of FBS transfers Rashaad Harding (linebacker from ULM) and Skyler Thomas (safety from Washington State).
Former UTEP cornerback Duron Lowe announced Sunday he is transferring to Liberty and will give the Flames a viable shutdown corner to go along with Chris Megginson (Heritage High) and Marcus Haskins.
“Just keep building, man,” Scruggs said. “Just keep building and building this great tradition that is going on here at Liberty University.”
The Flames, who played three ACC programs in 2020 and came within a blocked field goal of beating North Carolina State to complete the trifecta, only have two Power Five programs on the 2021 schedule.
Liberty concludes a three-game series with Syracuse in New York to close a four-game September, and travels to Oxford, Mississippi, to play Ole Miss.
The Flames and Rebels signed a contract to play the Nov. 6 game back in the spring of 2018, well before Freeze became Liberty’s coach in December of that year.
Freeze guided Ole Miss from 2012 to 2016 and was forced to resign in the summer of 2017 after university officials found a “pattern of personal misconduct.”
Freeze still has fond memories of his days guiding the Rebels despite the sour ending. Though, he is now beginning to carve his legacy at Liberty thanks to a Cure Bowl triumph he ranked as one of the highlights of his coaching career.
“Our Sugar Bowl team at Ole Miss was really, really good and played really well,” Freeze said, referring to the 2015 team that beat Oklahoma State 48-20, “but this one is probably as rewarding.”