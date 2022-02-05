Liberty caps busy week by outlasting Eastern Kentucky

The Liberty men’s basketball team didn’t have much time to sulk over a loss to Jacksonville State in late January. The upcoming schedule, altered by a COVID pause within the Flames’ program, featured three road games in a six-day stretch. Each of the three teams brought contrasting styles to the court.

It’s safe to say after Saturday evening that Liberty responded appropriately to the setback.

Darius McGhee scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures as Liberty capped the busy week with a trio of road victories following a 91-84 triumph over Eastern Kentucky at McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky.

“I think it’s pretty impressive that our group held serve on the road,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said.

The Flames (17-7, 8-1 ASUN Conference), winners of eight consecutive road games in league play, had to top three totally different looks with only three days of preparation mixed in.

They opened the week by blitzing a long and athletic Kennesaw State team Monday. They used a demoralizing second-half run to stymie a methodical Bellarmine squad Thursday afternoon. And to cap it off, they weathered EKU’s full-court press to remain atop the ASUN East Division standings.

“I think it was big. We took that loss and we learned from it,” Liberty guard Isiah Warfield said. “We didn’t put our heads down or anything like that. It just shows you what type of guys we have on the team. That loss wasn’t going to affect us moving forward. We take that loss and we try to get better from it; every game we want to get better from it.”

McGhee’s 21 points allowed him to move into ninth on Liberty’s all-time scoring list. He passed Willard Deshazor and now has 1,582 points.

The Colonels (11-13, 3-7) opted to have Russhard Cruickshank face-guard McGhee in the second half, and it limited what the 5-foot-9 guard could do.

McGhee was 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 6 from 3-point range in the first half. He only attempted three shots in the second half — all from beyond the arc — and made two of them as his teammates got into the scoring act.

Keegan McDowell finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. He shot 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Shiloh Robinson added 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

“I think showing that we have a balanced offense and that anybody on any given day can score and get into double digits, I think that shows the other teams that taking Darius away isn’t going to faze us,” Warfield said. “We’ll figure out a way to win every day.”

Kyle Rode recorded his first career double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds and added seven assists and two steals.

“I’m not surprised at anything Kyle Rode does that leads to success,” McKay said. “He has greatness on him.”

Joseph Venzant scored 10 points for his first double-digit scoring outing since the season-opener against Regent. Warfield added a season-high nine points in 19 minutes off the bench.

“Those minutes that Zay played were tremendous,” McKay said. “He did a great job on both ends.”

Liberty shot 58.8% from the field and 56% from 3-point range.

However, a bugaboo that has hampered the Flames at times this season nearly allowed EKU to rally back.

The Colonels’ full-court press led to Liberty committing 12 second-half turnovers, and those miscues turned into 23 points for EKU.

“When you live against that pressure, that’s what they do every day. It’s just hard,” McKay said. “We did a good job in the first half.”

EKU cut the deficit to 82-75 with 2:06 remaining, but McGhee’s straightaway 3 with 1:48 remaining gave the Flames the necessary breathing room to hold on down the stretch.

“We’re not typically going to give up 54 points in a half,” McKay said of EKU’s second-half performance. The Colonels shot 54.8% from the field and 9 of 17 from 3 over the final 20 minutes.

“The game dictated that simply because of the way they play and how many 3s they get up, and when they’re making them, they’re really good and they can set their press.”

Jomaru Brown led all scorers with 24 points. Michael Moreno added 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Curt Lewis had 21 points and Cooper Robb finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four steals.

