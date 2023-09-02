The first one is always the toughest, new Liberty football head coach Jamey Chadwell said Saturday.

Jerome Jolly made it look easy.

Jolly, a sophomore linebacker making his first career defensive start, snagged two interceptions, including one that saved a likely touchdown, and contributed with a career-high six tackles and a pass-breakup to highlight a strong defensive performance as Liberty opened its season with a 34-24 victory over Bowling Green at Williams Stadium.

LU corralled five interceptions, and on a day when the home team rocketed out to a 24-0 lead only to watch the game get tight in the second half, those interceptions made the difference.

"Major pride," Jolly said of LU's defensive performance. "[When] we started fall camp, our emphasis every day ... was turnovers."

The win marked the first victory at LU for Chadwell, who replaced Hugh Freeze at the helm last December. It was also Chadwell's 100th career victory as a head coach.

There were dominant moments. LU, for instance, finished with 246 yards on the ground and received a strong outing from sophomore quarterback Kaidon Salter. There were also times of uncertainty, like a stretch when the Falcons scored 17 unanswered points and pulled within seven points twice in the second half.

Salter, who was announced as the starter right before kickoff, passed for 143 yards and completed 11 of 20 throws. He found true freshman Vaughn Blue in the middle of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown that gave LU a 14-0 lead after the extra point, and then, when the game got tight again, connected with Bentley Hanshaw for a 17-yard TD that gave LU some breathing room at 31-17. Salter also led the team with 82 rushing yards.

Roughly three minutes before Salter's second touchdown pass, Bowling Green scored on a 34-yard field goal by Alan Aaya, cutting the LU lead to seven, 24-17. LU's next drive was critical. It would show whether Salter was capable of engineering a quick drive that resulted in a score. The QB didn't disappoint.

"We wanted to finish the game off strong, so we just wanted to move the ball downfield and try to get what we [could] get," Salter said. "That's what we did. Just went out there and executed."

Bowling Green's Ta'ron Keith scored on a 14-yard sprint with 3:36 left in the second quarter, and up until that point, that was the lone highlight for his team. Then the tone of the game switched in the final seconds before halftime.

LU was attempting a 28-yard field goal attempt, and 6-foot-3, 300-pound Dontrez Brown blocked it. A teammate, Trent Simms, picked up the ball and ran 76 yards to make it 24-14.

Another uncertain moment: with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter. Bowling Green faced third-and-8 from the LU 32, and backup quarterback Camden Orth placed a pass perfectly into the right corner of the end zone for Odieu Hiliare, making it 31-24. It was only one of two third-down conversions for the Falcons in 12 tries. They got no closer on the scoreboard.

"The biggest question mark I think our staff had is how would we respond to some adversity when it got tight, and I'm very proud of that," Chadwell said. "Obviously, our defense did a lot of good things, from an interception-turnover standpoint, getting five turnovers there. It was outstanding. We gave the ball back, too much unfortunately, and made the game closer than it needed to be. So a lot of things to clean up. But the effort, the attitude and their resourcefulness — resiliency that they showed, I'm proud of that. We can build off that."

LU also got interceptions from Kobe Singleton — whose 36-yard pick-six gave LU a 21-0 lead in the second quarter — Brylan Green and Quinton Reese. Tyren Dupree led the team with a career-high 10 tackles. The interceptions led to 13 points for the Flames.

"The defense, them boys some dogs over there," Salter said.

Jolly called his interceptions a team effort. One, for instance, was tipped near the line. Another was altered by the defensive line. With the third quarter winding down, Orth dropped back to pass into the end zone, but Jolly was there to cause the turnovers with 21 seconds remaining.

"I got to go back on film, but I know for a fact it was somebody else who caused it," he said of his two interceptions. The Flames intercepted starting Bowling Green quarterback Connor Bazelak (6 of 21 for 71 yards) three times. The Falcons switched to Orth in the third quarter (5 of 10 for 66 yards) and intercepted two of his passes. Off its five interceptions, the Flames netted 75 yards.

"When you get five turnovers, you should win the game and you should win the game by a lot," Chadwell said of his team, which opened its first season as a member of Conference USA and plays its first C-USA opponent, fellow newcomer New Mexico State, at Williams Stadium next Saturday.

LU also received two field goals from Teagan Lenderick, a 36-yarder in the second quarter that made it 24-0 and a 36-yarder with 2:52 remaining that pushed the lead back up to 10.

Junior running back Quinton Cooley, a Wake Forest transfer in his first season at LU, finished with 78 rushing yards. Blue, the celebrated freshman, added 52 rushing yards.

Chadwell said postgame that he had lost some sleep recently, as the new season approached. He could rest easier after this one, the win tucked away safely now.

"The first one's always the hardest one, right?" he said. "Especially when you're in a new place and you have high expectations for yourself and your program. And we have, obviously, high expectations here. And so this felt like my first game ever, to be honest with you. Hadn't felt that in a long time, and it was good to get that out of the way. ... Now we can get back to normal a little bit, I hope."