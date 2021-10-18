Liberty coaches still 'sick' and 'upset' after loss to ULM

“It will determine the rest of our season,” he said. “The way we go about learning from mistakes or experiences and how we prepare after that and how we respond to negativity, how we respond to what the tape says, how we respond to all of that will determine what we do the rest of the season. If there is a sense of entitlement because you’ve had some good years and won some good bowl games, and there’s some of that, it will certainly show and that’s not the way you win football games. We’ll continue to preach that.”

Symons echoed those sentiments, adding he knows the team doesn’t have quitters and he expects the players to respond because the core group has been with this coaching staff for three seasons.

The Flames haven’t lost back-to-back games since late in the 2019 season when they lost by seven at BYU and fell at Virginia by 28 points.

“I think you’re defined in moments like this. Our backs are against the wall, we did not play well, and everybody’s going to look at it through their lens. But through my lens as defensive coordinator, we should have made more plays to win the game,” Symons said.

“ … We can sit and wallow or we can decide to move on, and that’s called being a man. When adversity hits, we’ve got to bow up and we’ve got to learn from it and we’ve got to grow from it. We can’t be ignorant about it. We’ve got to make corrections, we’ve got to take ownership in it and we’ve got to move forward as a group.”

