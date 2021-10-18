Liberty coaches still 'sick' and 'upset' after loss to ULM

Hugh Freeze didn’t feel any better watching the film of Saturday’s three-point loss at Louisiana-Monroe than the Liberty football coach did seeing the setback unfold in front of his eyes from the Malone Stadium sideline.
Freeze admitted Monday it was “a sickening weekend” and he “felt sick physically, mentally, the whole deal with the way we performed Saturday night.”
Defensive coordinator Scott Symons, on the other hand, was still fuming. His unit gave up as many points in the second half against ULM (31) as it had in the first six weeks combined, and he and the defensive players took it personally.
“Obviously they’re upset. We’re all upset,” Symons said Monday. “We lost a game that quite frankly we should have won but we didn’t win, and that comes with preparation, that comes with starting with myself and how we prepare our guys, all of our coaches, making sure our guys are ready to play, making sure the process is the same every single week. If they weren’t upset, I would have been mad. They’re really upset and I’m really upset, too.”
The loss to the Warhawks, who entered the game as a 32 1/2-point underdog, was the first setback for the Flames (5-2) against a Group of Five conference opponent since Sept. 7, 2019 at Louisiana.
It was an uncharacteristic performance for a team that thrived on making strong halftime adjustments and either recovering from an early deficit or pulling away for a convincing triumph.
ULM scored on all four of its third-quarter possessions, and the Warhawks took advantage of Liberty turning the ball over on its first third-quarter drive and then gaining a meager 36 yards in the period.
Freeze said he and his staff will evaluate everything in the preparation for this weekend’s game at North Texas (1-5, 0-3 Conference USA).
“People don’t want to hear it, I’ve said it since I’ve been here: There’s very, very few times that we will take the field where our roster is better athletically than others, and that’s just the truth,” he said. “We may be better at certain spots, but we’re not good enough to not prepare and play at the level that we have to play to win games. It’s hard to win college football games, and that was never more evident than Saturday evening when we certainly didn’t play our best.”
Freeze’s plan for the week of preparation was made before the season started.
With the Flames playing back-to-back road games, he elected to allow the players to sleep in Monday, focus on academics, and then gather for a team meeting in the afternoon for the film review and Monday walkthrough.
Liberty’s latest setback stung more than the loss at Syracuse three weeks prior, and Freeze wants to see his team respond with a mindset of correcting the errors.
“It will determine the rest of our season,” he said. “The way we go about learning from mistakes or experiences and how we prepare after that and how we respond to negativity, how we respond to what the tape says, how we respond to all of that will determine what we do the rest of the season. If there is a sense of entitlement because you’ve had some good years and won some good bowl games, and there’s some of that, it will certainly show and that’s not the way you win football games. We’ll continue to preach that.”
Symons echoed those sentiments, adding he knows the team doesn’t have quitters and he expects the players to respond because the core group has been with this coaching staff for three seasons.
The Flames haven’t lost back-to-back games since late in the 2019 season when they lost by seven at BYU and fell at Virginia by 28 points.
“I think you’re defined in moments like this. Our backs are against the wall, we did not play well, and everybody’s going to look at it through their lens. But through my lens as defensive coordinator, we should have made more plays to win the game,” Symons said.
“ … We can sit and wallow or we can decide to move on, and that’s called being a man. When adversity hits, we’ve got to bow up and we’ve got to learn from it and we’ve got to grow from it. We can’t be ignorant about it. We’ve got to make corrections, we’ve got to take ownership in it and we’ve got to move forward as a group.”