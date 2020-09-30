Liberty, Coastal Carolina add three future matchups to football series

The administrators from Liberty and Coastal Carolina have worked together during the coronavirus pandemic to ensure if there was an opening in their altered schedules, the former Big South Conference rivals would collaborate to help each other.

The teams announced a Dec. 5 matchup at Coastal that finalized schedules in the altered 2020 season and also rekindled a series that was competitive at the FCS level.

Flames athletic director Ian McCaw said following the mid-August announcement he was “looking forward to additional games beyond” the December meeting and previously scheduled matchups in 2023 and 2024.

The programs finalized the addition of three games to the series Wednesday that will pit the Flames and Chanticleers against each other six times between December and the 2029 campaign.

The new dates in the series are slated for the 2027 through 2029 seasons.

Coastal will host Liberty at Brooks Stadium on Sept. 18, 2027, and the Flames welcome the Chanticleers to Williams Stadiums for games on Oct. 14, 2028, and Sept. 29, 2029.

Liberty now has six games scheduled for 2027 and four games locked in for both the 2028 and 2029 seasons.