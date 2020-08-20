Liberty completely rebuilding diving tower in natatorium

Liberty announced Thursday it is completely rebuilding the diving tower in the natatorium after a portion of it collapsed June 24.
The three-column tower in the diving well features 1-, 3-, 5-, 7.5- and 10-meter platforms. The 1-meter platform was damaged as a result of the collapse.
Construction of the new diving tower will begin in March 2021 following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, and the university expects the new tower to be completed by the fall of 2021.
“After extensive investigation including some destructive testing where we actually removed concrete to see the structural support inside the concrete, it has been determined that the tower was not constructed per the design engineer’s specifications,” Dan Deter, the university’s vice president of major construction, said in a written release. “In reviewing all this information and wanting to do the proper and safe thing, we made the decision to remove the platforms and reconstruct completely.”
The university said the same demolition contractor that removed the Vines Center dome will demolish and remove the central diving tower. The crew began work demolishing the tower Monday, and the tower will be removed through a portion of the back wall in the natatorium.
There was no damage sustained to the 1- and 3-meter springboards located on opposite sides of the diving platform tower. Those springboards will be used for home meets during the 2020-21 season.
The $20-million, 75,000-square-foot natatorium opened during the 2017-18 season.
