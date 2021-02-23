Liberty completes sweep of North Alabama

McGhee scored 53 points in the two games and scored 20 or more points for the fourth time in his last six games.

He has made six 3s in each of his last three games and shot 19 of 34 in that stretch against North Alabama (twice) and North Florida.

The junior guard made at least six 3s twice in his first 91 collegiate games (seven earlier this season against Mississippi State and six during his freshman season at FGCU).

“I think you just focus on making the correct play each time,” McGhee said. “ … You’re just focused on making sure it’s the best shot within the offense, whether it’s for yourself or kicking it to someone else.”

The Flames shot 44.9% from the field Tuesday and shined offensively while limiting UNA’s chances on offense.

The Lions shot 36.8% Tuesday after shooting 37.5% Monday.

They made four straight shots at the beginning of the second half, then made only two of their next 11 from the field as Liberty extended its lead to 54-37 with 11:52 remaining.