Liberty continues dominating stretch to open ASUN play by dismantling Jacksonville State

Ritchie McKay doesn’t hesitate to answer, when asked, how much better the ASUN Conference is this season. Newcomers Queens and Austin Peay added depth, and programs like Kennesaw State, FGCU and Stetson have taken steps forward in an effort to catch up with Liberty.

The Flames aren’t taking any league foe lightly, if the first three ASUN contests are any indication.

Darius McGhee scored 22 points to lead three players in double figures, and Liberty flexed its muscles in a scintillating first half to put away Jacksonville State 75-41 on Thursday evening at Liberty Arena.

“I thought our effort defensively was what was needed to set a little bit of a tone and beat a team that can get away from you quickly,” McKay said.

The Flames (12-4, 3-0 ASUN) have opened league play with a trio of double-digit triumphs over Bellarmine, Lipscomb and Jacksonville State, and those wins have come by an average margin of 26.7 points.

Liberty, in fact, owns the three of the four largest margins of victory since ASUN play began one week ago. Lipscomb’s 24-point triumph Thursday over North Alabama is the only other league win by more than 16 points.

“You don’t win the ASUN in January and you don’t win it in February,” Liberty forward Blake Preston said after finishing with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists. “… It’s going to be on us to come in … and just be us.”

Liberty dictated the game from the opening tip Thursday, with its pack-line defense making it difficult for Jacksonville State (7-9, 0-3) to get any clean looks at the basket.

The Flames used runs of 16-0 and 12-0 over the opening 20 minutes to take a 38-13 halftime lead.

The Gamecocks shot 4 of 20 from the field and had nine turnovers in the opening stanza.

It marked the fewest first-half points the Flames have allowed this season. (The previous low was 17 against Regent and Bryant.)

“To see us come out and dominate on the defensive end, … it spoke more to the character of our guys,” McGhee said.

McGhee surpassed Larry Blair for second on Liberty’s career scoring list. The 5-foot-9 guard has scored 2,216 points and trails Karl Hess (2,373) for most in program history.

The fifth-year senior shot 7 of 14 from the field, made 6 of 10 3-pointers and added seven assists; he didn't commit any turnovers.

He moved into seventh on the Division I all-time list with 447 career 3-pointers.

“Darius McGhee, he’s an All-American,” McKay said. “He’s one of, if not the best, players to put on a Liberty jersey.”

Brody Peebles continued his stellar play off the bench by scoring 16 points. He shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range and is shooting 52.1% from behind the arc this season.

Liberty shot 50% from the field for the game, made 13 3s and assisted on 21 of 28 made field goals.

“This team is really unselfish,” McKay said. “… I think that’s been pretty consistent over the past month or so of the season.”

Shiloh Robinson and Colin Porter scored six points apiece. Porter added five assists.

JSU found its scoring rhythm in the second half by shooting 47.6% from the field and getting to the free-throw line 12 times.

Skyelar Potter scored 11 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field. Demaree King, the team’s leading scorer, was limited to three points on 1-of-4 shooting.

Joseph Venzant and Isiah Warfield never allowed King to get going on the offensive end.

“Our guys, they’re confident on the defensive end,” McKay said. "… I think this team is doing it on a fairly consistent basis."

WOMEN

Liberty 64, Central Arkansas 53

Mya Berkman had 12 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, Dee Brown was 10 of 10 from the free-throw line, and Liberty pulled away in the fourth quarter to top Central Arkansas for its first ASUN Conference win of the season.

Berkman and Brown combined to score 10 points during a 15-0 run as the Flames (7-6, 1-1 ASUN) took control over a seven-minute stretch in the fourth quarter.

The Sugar Bears (5-8, 0-2) trimmed the the deficit to 49-48 on Parris Atkins’ 3-pointer with 8:40 remaining. They missed their next eight shots as Berkman and Brown took over, and the Flames’ lead swelled to 64-48 following Brown’s free throws with 1:33 remaining.

Brown had 12 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Hodges scored a career-high 11 points.

Atkins led UCA with 16 points and five rebounds. Kinley Fisher and Randrea Wright each scored 14 points.