Liberty continues to have fun as it moves up to No. 21 in AP Top 25

Durrell Johnson finally made it out of bounds following his third-quarter interception return Saturday and wasn’t expecting to be nearly knocked over by his position coach, Josh Aldridge.

Johnson, a defensive end, accounted for the Western Carolina running back on a wheel route and came down with a one-handed interception that he returned 18 yards to set up Liberty for another score in its 44-point triumph.

The Catamounts didn’t come close to tackling Johnson in bounds, but Aldridge, in celebration, nearly sent Johnson sprawling to the Williams Stadium turf. Johnson barely had time to gather himself before being surrounded by his teammates.

The Flames were well on their way to improving to 8-0. They showed on the sideline how much fun this season, one filled with uncertainty and unknowns, has been for a group that has bonded and excelled in its bubble.

“This season is the most fun that I’ve ever had playing for a team,” sophomore defensive end TreShaun Clark said. “Just having that family that we have and just the chemistry that we have and being able to play with my brothers. It’s fun every week to come home with a ‘W’ and just be able to celebrate with my teammates. It’s just been amazing to be a part of this team and I can’t be more thankful to be here.”