Liberty continues to have fun as it moves up to No. 21 in AP Top 25

Durrell Johnson finally made it out of bounds following his third-quarter interception return Saturday and wasn’t expecting to be nearly knocked over by his position coach, Josh Aldridge.
Johnson, a defensive end, accounted for the Western Carolina running back on a wheel route and came down with a one-handed interception that he returned 18 yards to set up Liberty for another score in its 44-point triumph.
The Catamounts didn’t come close to tackling Johnson in bounds, but Aldridge, in celebration, nearly sent Johnson sprawling to the Williams Stadium turf. Johnson barely had time to gather himself before being surrounded by his teammates.
The Flames were well on their way to improving to 8-0. They showed on the sideline how much fun this season, one filled with uncertainty and unknowns, has been for a group that has bonded and excelled in its bubble.
“This season is the most fun that I’ve ever had playing for a team,” sophomore defensive end TreShaun Clark said. “Just having that family that we have and just the chemistry that we have and being able to play with my brothers. It’s fun every week to come home with a ‘W’ and just be able to celebrate with my teammates. It’s just been amazing to be a part of this team and I can’t be more thankful to be here.”
The fun times continued for Liberty after its 58-14 win over Western Carolina. The Flames moved up one spot to No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and remained at No. 22 in the coaches poll, both released Sunday afternoon.
“Incredible. It feels great,” coach Hugh Freeze said when asked to describe this season. “We’re obviously proud of our kids and our administration and our vision and the growth we’ve had in a short amount of time in the craziness of 2020 and how everybody’s handled that within the bubble.
“You’re very proud,” he continued. “We obviously have handled things fairly well to be at this point and perform well when we needed to in games. It’s a huge accomplishment to me.”
Freeze has repeatedly commended his players for the sacrifices they’ve made to adhere to the program’s strict protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from keeping the Flames off the field.
He mentioned there have been cases, but none to the extent that would make Liberty have to either postpone or cancel a game.
Linebacker Carl Poole was the first player to reveal he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Poole missed the Flames’ thrilling 38-35 victory at Virginia Tech, and returned to record four tackles (two solo), an interception, a forced fumble and fumble recovery against Western Carolina.
He and his twin brother, Carlos, both isolated together and did everything they could to prevent the virus from spreading to the rest of the team.
“I’m feeling wonderful. The only symptoms I had was I couldn’t taste or couldn’t smell, but I’m feeling wonderful to be out there,” Carl Poole said.
Poole and his teammates have grown closer as a team during a time in which they are being encouraged to not interact with the rest of the student body. The players enjoy the camaraderie they develop with classmates in the academic buildings and thrive off the electric atmosphere at Williams Stadium.
Winning, though, cures the experiences they’ve lost during this untraditional fall semester. Classes are being taken almost exclusively online (with the exception of a lab here and there). Players are meeting early in the mornings for team meetings before beginning practice, and then remaining at the team facilities for classes. The meals are coordinated.
It’s the sacrifices they’ve made that has allowed each game on the schedule to be played and for the Flames to be ranked for the third straight week.
“We’re going to have great memories from this year from what’s been done to this point,” Freeze said.
