Liberty continuing arduous process of paring down future football schedules

Mickey Guridy spent every day for the better part of three months in early 2017 making phone calls, sending out emails and doing everything possible to get games on Liberty’s future football schedules. The senior associate athletics director had some of his daily responsibilities shifted to other individuals within the athletic department so he could devote a majority of his time securing games for the Flames’ transition to the top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision.

Guridy’s time shifted back to scheduling in early November when Liberty accepted an invitation to join Conference USA prior to the start of the 2023 season. Twelve-game schedules that were carefully crafted needed to be reduced by two-thirds to complement eight conference games.

The arduous process continues to this date. Liberty is constantly working to reduce its future football schedules in advance of moving to its new conference home.

“When we first made the transition from FCS to FBS, we worked on scheduling every day. And we’re back to scheduling every day, but it’s in a different way,” athletic director Ian McCaw said Thursday.

The Flames already have removed two games from the 2023 schedule as part of two canceled series and have shifted one game in a series against Appalachian State to 2031 to help open up dates.

“Mickey Guridy is working diligently on adjusting our future football schedules,” McCaw added. “We’ve made a lot of progress with the 2023 schedule, which will be our first year in Conference USA. We’ve also made some adjustments in 2024.”

The new-look C-USA will feature nine teams spread out from Virginia to Florida to New Mexico. Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State are slated to join five current members Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky, Florida International, Louisiana Tech and Texas-El Paso on July 1, 2023.

Several of the future schedules already feature matchups against the future C-USA opponents. New Mexico State appears on the 2023, 2024, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029 schedules, while FIU is on the 2024 slate, and MTSU and WKU are on the 2025 schedule.

That helps alleviate the number of games needing to be removed from those schedules, but the challenge will be crafting schedules that align with what football coach Hugh Freeze wants in the nonconference slate.

Freeze has said openly several times that he wants future nonconference schedules to be as regional as possible, and McCaw is on board with fulfilling Freeze’s wishes.

“What we’re going to try to get to eventually is a model where we’re playing one regional Power Five every year, a regional FCS every year and two Group of Five rivalry games each year. That’s what we want to get to,” McCaw said. “Now I can’t promise we’re going to get there in 2023 or 2024 just because we’ve got a lot of work to do going from 12 games to four games. That’s what we’re aiming for. Mickey’s doing a great job, we’re making a lot of progress, and we are working daily on football scheduling.”

The Flames have matchups with FCS teams scheduled for 2023 (East Tennessee State), 2024 (Campbell) and 2025 (ETSU). The 2024 through 2028 future schedules currently feature two Power Five opponents in each season (Central Florida and North Carolina in 2024, Wake Forest and Duke in 2025 and 2026, Duke and Virginia Tech in 2027, and Virginia Tech and North Carolina in 2028), and McCaw likely will try to adjust those future schedules to move series around into the 2030s to even out those seasons.

The future regional Group of Five opponents likely will remain the same. Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion were two regional G5 opponents McCaw said he wants to keep on future schedules.

Both teams appear on the 2023 schedule, and Coastal appears in 2024, 2027, 2028 and 2029. ODU is on the 2022 schedule.

Other regional opponents, such as Marshall and Appalachian State, would be ideal to remain on the future schedules.

App State agreed to move a future game at Liberty from Oct. 11, 2025 to Nov. 8, 2021, and the game in Boone, North Carolina, still is slated for Sept. 28, 2024.

Marshall is on the 2024 and 2026 schedules.

“We’d like to keep some of those regional Group of Five games that make a lot of sense that are appealing to fans, and then again try to have one Power Five with a regional opponent, probably an ACC team in most cases, and then an FCS in the region as well,” McCaw said. “Because our conference is fairly spread out geographically, we’d like to play most of our nonconference games within the region because we are going to have some lengthy trips to Texas, New Mexico and so forth during the conference schedule. We feel that fits us best.”

Liberty and Miami (Ohio) mutually agreed to cancel a home-and-home series (2023 and 2025), and the Flames had the final four games of a six-game series against Virginia mutually canceled to open up dates in 2023, 2027, 2029 and 2030.

Those series, in addition to others Liberty will try to remove from the schedule, could appear on future schedules for three teams transitioning from the FCS to the FBS.

James Madison is scheduled to join the Sun Belt Conference in 2022, and Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State are moving up to C-USA in 2023.

Those three opponents need future games, and it is likely that those canceled matchups could appear on the future schedules for JMU, JSU and SHSU.

“Dave Brown and Gridiron are invaluable. He does an amazing job working with schools all around the country,” McCaw said. Liberty utilized the Gridiron software, created by Brown, to help fill its future schedules. “We are at a point where because we do need to move some games off our schedule and there are some schools that are moving up ... and as a result of that, there are some schools looking for games. That does help.

“I believe that’s going to end up being a solution in a number of cases for us where games that are currently on our schedule will land on the schedule of one of those three teams. There are some other moves out there as well. Dave Brown has been a tremendous asset and great to work with.”

