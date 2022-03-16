Liberty converts down the stretch to edge Campbell in WNIT opener

Free throw after free throw swished through the basket for Liberty Wednesday night. It didn’t matter who stepped to the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, the ball was destined to ripple the polyester nets inside Liberty Arena.

The Flames’ inability to convert from the charity stripe cost them a chance to play for the ASUN Conference tournament championship game. Making them kept their season alive in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

Liberty made all nine of its free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter and was 10 of 10 from the line in the second half. The ability to convert, especially in the final 43 seconds, allowed the Flames to edge Campbell 50-44 before an announced crowd of 502 fans.

The Flames (28-4) won a WNIT game for the first time in program history and equaled their most wins in a single season. They will learn who their Round of 32 opponent is after Thursday's matchup between Murray State and Vanderbilt.

“I think that gave us a really big cushion,” Liberty forward Bridgette Rettstatt said of the free-throw shooting. “In the fourth quarter, our offense — at least in the last five minutes or so — wasn’t too good. That cushion of the free throws really helped calm us down.”

Rettstatt was spot-on in her assessment of the Flames’ offense in the final minutes.

Her 3-pointer from the right wing with 4:52 remaining gave the Flames a 44-35 lead and was Liberty’s last made field goal of the game.

The Flames shot 3 of 10 from the field and committed seven turnovers in the fourth quarter.

Liberty committed 21 turnovers for the game and those miscues led to 16 points for the Camels.

However, the Flames’ saving grace in the fourth quarter was the charity stripe.

Dee Brown, Rettstatt and Emma Hess each sank a pair of free throws in the final 43 seconds.

Liberty, which shot 10 of 12 from the line for the game, was horrendous from the stripe in its last two losses.

The Flames were 15 of 26 in a late-season loss to FGCU, and then shot 14 of 21 in the ASUN tournament semifinal loss at Jacksonville State.

“I think today we really went up to the free throw line with confidence,” Rettstatt said.

Liberty took command after the Camels (23-8) took their final lead of the game on Luana Serranho’s banked-in jumper with 9:03 remaining.

The Flames unleashed a 10-0 run thanks to a defensive effort that held Campbell to 0 of 4 shooting and four turnovers during the stretch.

“They just had their run at a critical time and we didn’t,” Campbell forward Taya Bolden said.

Rettstatt led all players with 16 points and 12 rebounds. She recorded her fifth double-double of the season and has pulled down 10 or more rebounds in five consecutive games.

“She’s a monster on the boards. ‘Glass cleaner’ as they said in the media,” Liberty center Mya Berkman said of Rettstatt. “I look up to her, she’s amazing. We can always count on her for a defensive rebound and sometimes offensive rebounds.”

Berkman had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Her three-point play with 6:15 remaining gave the Flames a 39-35 lead.

Bolden led the Camels with 14 points and nine rebounds. Serrano finished with 11 points and Faith Price added 10 points.

“They made some big shots, too, down that stretch and we kind of didn’t,” Campbell coach Ronny Fisher said. “That was the difference in the game.”

Campbell used a 12-0 run spanning the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth quarter to take a 35-34 lead.

However, the shots didn’t fall after Rettstatt’s jumper with 8:24 remaining put the Flames ahead for good.

“We just missed some open shots. You never like to say that as a coach, but we had some really good looks,” Fisher said. “Then we got in a hurry on a few possessions. You hate that you do that, but you like that your players are wanting to make a play. While we should have shown a little more poise in that fourth quarter, I was proud we had players wanting to go make a play. You have mixed emotions there.”

Liberty overcame a slow offensive start and scored on its final seven possessions of the first half to take a 25-20 halftime lead.

The Flames were 4 of 15 from the field with a little more than 6 minutes remaining in the second quarter. They closed the half making eight of its final 12 shots, with Rettstatt scoring all six of her first-half points in that span and Berkman tallying four of her six first-half points.

The scoring barrage helped Liberty overcome Bolden’s hot start to the second quarter that allowed the Camels to take a 17-11 lead at the midway point of the quarter.

Bolden scored Campbell’s first 10 points of the quarter and shot 5 of 6 from the field in the frame.

Bolden’s teammates shot 3 of 17 from the field in the opening 20 minutes.

“I expected this to be a very difficult game,” Liberty coach Carey Green said. “… Not surprised it would come down to the end of the game and our execution.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.