Liberty converts in the paint, thrives on defensive end in lopsided triumph over Stetson

It started on the first possession when Blake Preston finished a beautiful pass from Kyle Rode with a dunk. Liberty, on most every possession that followed Thursday evening against Stetson, found a way to attack the paint and get a shot off around the rim.

The Flames sliced and diced their way through the Hatters’ defense almost at will. Easy baskets came in waves, and Stetson couldn’t find a defensive answer or response on the offensive end.

Liberty played like a team atop the ASUN Conference standings. Stetson looked overmatched.

Darius McGhee scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures, Liberty held Stetson to a season-low in both points and 3-pointers, and the Flames cruised to a 74-45 win before an announced crowd of 3,591 at Liberty Arena.

“I feel like we did a really good job,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “… I think our guys are owning that [defensive] end of the floor, and it’s really helping our cause, especially against a quality team like that.”

Liberty (17-5, 8-1 ASUN) entered the night one game ahead of the Hatters (11-9, 6-3) in the league standings and easily flexed its muscles like it has throughout most of conference play.

The triumph marked the eighth win by double digits in league play and kept the Flames tied atop the conference standings with Kennesaw State. The Owls (16-6, 8-1) defeated Austin Peay, 84-57, on Thursday.

“This is a good league,” McKay said. “… We’re going to keep being tested.”

Stetson had scored more than 50 points in every game entering Thursday night, and its three 3-pointers were a season low. The Hatters were held to four triples in a loss at Florida on Dec. 4.

“They run a lot of good actions, got a lot of talented players, so you want to make sure you’re alert on all actions, all calls and just making sure we’re being there on the contest and keeping the ball in front of us and making them play over the top,” McGhee said of the defensive effort. “We struggled a little bit in one spurt with defensive rebounding, but we got a hold of that. Luckily in the second half, we started to reel it in.”

The Hatters never really threatened the Flames, even when the visiting team briefly took a 14-12 lead with a little more than 12 minutes remaining in the first half. Liberty answered with a 15-2 run and then closed the first half on a 9-2 spurt to take a comfortable 14-point lead into halftime.

McGhee scored a game-high 15 points despite shooting 7 of 17 from the field and 1 of 11 from 3-point range. He is 10 of 36 from 3-point range over his last three contests.

“A year ago, I’m not sure we would have been able to survive that,” McKay said. “I think there’s enough experience, depth, maturity, togetherness that would afford us an opportunity to keep being competitive.”

Kyle Rode added 14 points and four assists. Brody Peebles and Shiloh Robinson scored 13 points apiece off the bench, and Colin Porter finished with 11 points.

Peebles shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range to break out of a four-game slump. He was a combined 3 of 17 from the field and 2 of 11 from distance in wins over North Alabama, Central Arkansas, Jacksonville and North Florida.

“It feels good to see it go in,” Peebles said.

Robinson added eight rebounds and shot 4 of 5 from the field.

“He’s the forgotten man sometimes,” McKay said of Robinson. “I tell you what I love about him: his growth and maturity on and off the floor. I’s why you coach.”

Liberty entered the night ranked second in the nation in made 3-pointers per contest (11.6) and 11th in 3-point shooting (39%). The Flames were 6 of 27 from distance against the Hatters, so they turned instead to attacking the basket against Stetson’s poor interior defense.

Liberty shot 24 of 32 from inside the arc and totaled 46 points in the paint.

“We were just kind of taking what the defense would give us,” McGhee said. “We run actions and all actions have counters, so it’s just a matter of making the right read each and every play.”

Jalen Blackmon led Stetson with 11 points.

The Hatters shot 39% from the field and turned the ball over 13 times.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Liberty 71, Austin Peay 66

Liberty’s defense held Austin Peay scoreless for the final 79 seconds. The Flames made their free throws and recorded a second straight triumph over a team atop the ASUN Conference standings.

Liberty followed up its win over FGCU with a come-from-behind victory over Austin Peay inside Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee, to keep pace in the league standings.

The Flames (12-7, 6-2 ASUN) remained one game back of the first-place tie between FGCU and Lipscomb, and they will play a third straight game against a team in first place when they visit the Bisons on Saturday.

Kennedi Williams, the star in the win over FGCU, converted on a layup with 58 seconds remaining to give Liberty the lead for good at 67-66.

Audrey Clark and Emma Hess combined to go 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 13 seconds to secure the triumph.

Mya Berkman and Hess scored 14 points apiece. Jordan Bailey and Alise Markova added eight points apiece.

Mariah Adams led the Governors (11-7, 6-2) with 17 points and five assists.