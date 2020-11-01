Liberty cracks AP Top 25 poll for first time

Hugh Freeze has repeatedly said throughout his tenure as the Liberty football coach that he likes doing things that are firsts. The Flames accepted an invitation to a bowl game for the first time in 2019, and Freeze led them to a Cure Bowl title to cap his first season at the helm.

The highlight through the first six games of the 2020 season came a couple of weekends ago when Liberty easily defeated Syracuse in the Carrier Dome for the Flames’ first triumph over an Atlantic Coast Conference program.

Liberty, to cap its off week, added another first under Freeze’s leadership: Ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Flames came in 25th with 118 points in Sunday’s AP poll. It is the first time they are ranked in any FBS Top 25 poll. Liberty remains among those receiving votes in the coaches poll.

“I’ve said ever since I was hired here that I like doing things that are firsts,” Freeze said after the victory over Syracuse. “I like it for our program, for our kids, our administration, our fans.”

Liberty, in its third season as an FBS program, sports a 6-0 record when it plays its second ACC program this season this upcoming weekend.

The Flames visit Virginia Tech (4-2, 4-2 ACC) at noon Saturday.