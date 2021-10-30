Liberty cruises to easy victory over UMass

An overcast Saturday afternoon turned into a Nightmare on University Blvd. for UMass.
Quarterback Brady Olson was intercepted on the Minutemen’s first offensive play.
Liberty easily scored on the very next snap. It took the Flames a meager 66 seconds to score again.
An avalanche of early misfortunes for UMass turned into savory treats for Liberty.
Malik Willis led another impressive offensive showing with four passing touchdowns, freshmen Kaidon Salter and Nate Hampton each threw a touchdown pass in their collegiate debuts, and the Flames cruised to a 62-17 dismantling of the Minutemen before an announced crowd of 16,577 at Williams Stadium.
“Coach [Hugh] Freeze has told us we haven’t played our best game. Today, I felt like we played together as an offense and defense. … We played together,” Liberty running back T.J. Green said. “When we play together, we make explosive plays on offense and defense. We’ve got a bright future and I hope we continue to just keep going up from here.”
The Flames (7-2), fresh off a two-game road swing that saw them start slow against Louisiana-Monroe and North Texas, made sure there was plenty of daylight left for the fans to get out for trick-or-treating the day before Halloween.
Duron Lowe’s interception of Olson’s first pass led immediately into Green’s 26-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 advantage 14 seconds into the game.
The turnover goblin struck the Minutemen (1-7) three plays later when Olson was sacked by Aakil Washington and lost possession.
Steven Sings V recovered the loose ball at the 6, and DeMario Douglas scored on the next play off a shovel pass from Willis.
“The last couple of weeks we’ve all been wanting to get a three-and-out at the start of the game,” Lowe said. “I just took advantage of that this week and tried to do what I could to help us get off the field as quick as possible.”
The opening 80 seconds featured a pair of Liberty touchdowns on two plays and a 14-0 advantage that was never in doubt the rest of the way.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever coached a game that you had that few of defensive possessions and two plays and touchdowns,” Freeze said. “It was great to get a good start.”
The rout was on from there.
Liberty scored its second-most points against an FBS program since 2018, coming one point shy of matching the 63 the Flames put up on the Minutemen when the teams faced off in 2019 in Amherst, Massachusetts.
The Flames racked up a season-high 604 yards of total offense.
Willis continued his stellar season with 344 yards of total offense. He threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-27 passing, and he rushed for 37 yards.
The electric signal caller became the first player in program history to be responsible for 30 touchdowns in two different seasons. He totaled a program-best 34 touchdowns last season, and he has posted 21 passing touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns this season.
Willis gave way early in the third quarter to Hampton and Salter, and both enjoyed strong showings in their debuts.
Salter connected with Brody Brumm on a 39-yard touchdown with 13:29 remaining in the fourth quarter, and Hampton found Khaleb Coleman for a 63-yard score 5 1/2 minutes later.
The touchdown passes were their only completions.
Salter rushed for 47 yards and Hampton added 30 yards on the ground.
“There’s nothing like game reps,” Freeze said. “To see both of those get in there with JB [Johnathan Bennett] being out, I thought it was a great time to get them both in there and would have loved to see them play a little more. I thought they both did some good things. It’s really critical to develop depth for sure.”
Olson, on the other hand, didn’t have much success in the air for UMass.
He completed 9 of 25 passes for 74 yards, and backup Garrett Dzuro did not complete his two pass attempts.
The 74 passing yards are the fewest the Flames have surrendered since allowing 61 on Sept. 8, 2018 at Army.