 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pap’s Cigar Company

Liberty cruises to win over VUL

  • 0

Darius McGhee continued his sizzling scoring spree with a team-high 21 points as Liberty pulled away in the second half for a dominating 101-49 win over Virginia University of Lynchburg on Tuesday evening at Liberty Arena.

The first meeting between the Lynchburg-based universities was lopsided from the opening tip, as the Flames (6-3) shot a blistering 60% from the field and made a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Twelve of Liberty’s 13 players got into the scoring column. Four players finished in double figures, and three others scored eight or nine points.

McGhee reached the 20-point mark for the seventh straight game.

Brody Peebles had 16 points off the bench, and Colin Porter finished with a career-high 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.

Kyle Rode scored all 11 of his points in the opening 4½ minutes as the Flames led 15-9.

People are also reading…

The Flames closed the first half on a 21-6 run to take a 48-23 halftime lead. They used a 30-4 run that spanned eight minutes in the second half to go ahead 86-39.

Marcus Willis scored a game-high 25 points and shot 9 of 16 from the field for the Dragons (1-10). Cameron Blackmon-Bush finished with nine points.

Donnie Cook, a 2020 graduate of Brookville High School, had three points off the bench. He made a 3-pointer with 15:37 left in the second half.

Liberty University orb
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert