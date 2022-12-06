Liberty cruises to win over VUL

Darius McGhee continued his sizzling scoring spree with a team-high 21 points as Liberty pulled away in the second half for a dominating 101-49 win over Virginia University of Lynchburg on Tuesday evening at Liberty Arena.

The first meeting between the Lynchburg-based universities was lopsided from the opening tip, as the Flames (6-3) shot a blistering 60% from the field and made a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Twelve of Liberty’s 13 players got into the scoring column. Four players finished in double figures, and three others scored eight or nine points.

McGhee reached the 20-point mark for the seventh straight game.

Brody Peebles had 16 points off the bench, and Colin Porter finished with a career-high 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.

Kyle Rode scored all 11 of his points in the opening 4½ minutes as the Flames led 15-9.

The Flames closed the first half on a 21-6 run to take a 48-23 halftime lead. They used a 30-4 run that spanned eight minutes in the second half to go ahead 86-39.

Marcus Willis scored a game-high 25 points and shot 9 of 16 from the field for the Dragons (1-10). Cameron Blackmon-Bush finished with nine points.

Donnie Cook, a 2020 graduate of Brookville High School, had three points off the bench. He made a 3-pointer with 15:37 left in the second half.