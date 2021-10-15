Liberty defense aims to start fast when Flames visit ULM

“I honestly think that we have to come into the game with the same focus that we have after our coaches talk to us during halftime,” Clark said. “It seems like we come into the second half way more focused knowing we’ve got to do this in order to win the game. It’s like we let ourselves get a little scared and then we come back and just shut it down. … We play the defense that we know we know how to play.”

Liberty’s task Saturday is to contain ULM quarterback Chandler Rogers, who is playing in place of the injured Rhett Rodriguez.

Rogers has completed 56% of his passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns, and he leads the team with 52 rushes and is second with 178 yards on the ground.

“It’s really different because he’s a plus-one quarterback. He can run the ball at will,” Liberty linebacker Rashaad Harding said. “We’re just going to have to keep him contained and make him a thrower for sure because he can get out and go. We’re definitely going to have to contain him.”

ULM features the fourth-worst scoring offense in the nation (15.6 points per game), and the Warhawks rank dead last in the FBS by averaging 239.2 yards per game.