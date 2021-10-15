Liberty defense aims to start fast when Flames visit ULM

Liberty’s second-half defense has been an undeniable strength through six weeks. The Flames allow a meager 5.17 points over the final 30 minutes of games, and the stingy defense gives the high-powered offense more opportunities to pull away for comfortable victories.
The third- and fourth-quarter dominance is not enough for defensive end TreShaun Clark. The junior wants the unit to play with the same energy in the opening 30 minutes and assert its dominance from the opening kickoff, not after halftime adjustments.
“I feel like we have to go into the game with the same confidence and that same energy. We have to go into the game knowing that we’ve got to start off strong and not just finish strong,” Clark said. “We have to start and finish strong in order to destroy a team. I want to just be able to completely annihilate the other team. We really have to hone into that, I feel like.”
Clark and his defensive teammates have the chance to display their strength in the first half Saturday when the Flames play Louisiana-Monroe at 7 p.m. inside Malone Stadium.
ULM (2-3, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference) averages a meager six first-half points and has trailed at halftime in four of its five games.
The Flames (5-1) are allowing 9.2 first-half points this season, with an average of seven points being scored in the second quarter.
“I honestly think that we have to come into the game with the same focus that we have after our coaches talk to us during halftime,” Clark said. “It seems like we come into the second half way more focused knowing we’ve got to do this in order to win the game. It’s like we let ourselves get a little scared and then we come back and just shut it down. … We play the defense that we know we know how to play.”
Liberty’s task Saturday is to contain ULM quarterback Chandler Rogers, who is playing in place of the injured Rhett Rodriguez.
Rogers has completed 56% of his passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns, and he leads the team with 52 rushes and is second with 178 yards on the ground.
“It’s really different because he’s a plus-one quarterback. He can run the ball at will,” Liberty linebacker Rashaad Harding said. “We’re just going to have to keep him contained and make him a thrower for sure because he can get out and go. We’re definitely going to have to contain him.”
ULM features the fourth-worst scoring offense in the nation (15.6 points per game), and the Warhawks rank dead last in the FBS by averaging 239.2 yards per game.
Those paltry numbers include a surprising 29-16 victory over Troy on Sept. 25. The Trojans held Liberty to 21 points in an eight-point setback on Sept. 11.
Liberty ranks fifth nationally in both scoring defense (14.3 points per game) and total defense (266.2 yards per game).
“I think they’ve got some good players and I think it’s going to be a good test,” Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “They beat Troy at home, and that was a good football team, as we know.”
Liberty’s offense, on the other hand, is in the top 35 in four of five major categories.
The Flames have taken control in the second halves of games by outscoring their opponents 116-31.
The offense could get on track in the opening 30 minutes against a ULM defense that ranks 124th nationally by surrendering an average of 20.8 points in the first half.
Liberty averages 19.2 points in the first half.
“We’ve just got to respect them and go out there and have a good game,” Liberty quarterback Malik Willis said.
Willis remained Pro Football Focus’ top-graded quarterback after his three-interception performance last weekend against Middle Tennessee. He has thrown for 1,327 yards and 13 touchdowns, and the quarterback has added team highs of 498 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
Willis, though, has been sacked 18 times this season.
ULM, while the numbers aren’t particularly eye-popping, does bring pressure on the majority of its defensive snaps. The Warhawks have 10 sacks and 25 tackles for a loss through five games, led by defensive end Ty Shelby’s five sacks and six tackles for a loss.
“This team is extremely athletic and good gracious, do they bring pressure,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said.