Liberty defense channels frustration from Saturday’s loss into energy and execution

There was a taste left in JaVon Scruggs’ mouth he desperately wanted to get rid of once he got back onto the practice field Tuesday. Liberty’s loss to Louisiana-Monroe didn’t sit well with the rover and unquestioned leader of the defense, especially with a disastrous second half that featured the Warhawks scoring 28 third-quarter points and repeatedly exploiting the defense.
It wasn’t a shock to see Scruggs leading the charge in Tuesday’s practice. The Appomattox native brought the juice, as he would call it, and his teammates on defense followed his lead. They found a way to channel their frustration into energy and execution, and it’s something Scruggs wants to build on as the week progresses.
“We know exactly what we need to do,” Scruggs said Tuesday. “I feel like that energy today definitely was a reflection of us trying to get the taste out of our mouth.”
Liberty’s defense was a catalyst to its sizzling start to the season. The Flames (5-2) held their opponents to 31 second-half points and ranked in the top five in three major statistical categories (sacks, yards allowed and points allowed per game).
That’s what made the final 30 minutes against ULM sting all the more in a 31-28 loss for Scruggs and the defensive unit. The Warhawks scored twice on plays Flames coach Hugh Freeze called sucker schemes that allowed receivers to be left wide open on the weak side for easy touchdowns, and then quarterback Chandler Rogers extended several drives by either connecting on a big pass play or using his running ability to pick up valuable yardage.
“After the game, it was kind of shocking how many points they put up on us,” linebacker Storey Jackson said. “There’s no excuses, it’s inexcusable, and we’ll get better from it and learn from it.”
Scruggs said the coaching staff even had the same renewed focus and energy on correcting the woes that plagued the defense at ULM. Defensive coordinator Scott Symons was still upset Monday following the lackluster performance, and reiterated the Flames “shouldn’t need anything to get our attention” in preparation for the Mean Green.
“We know as a defensive crew what our standard is, and [how] we played and what we showed on Saturday is not our standard. I promise you, you will not see that again from any of these guys this year from the defensive side of the ball. It will not happen again,” Scruggs said.
“We know we’ve got to come out with more energy, be the physical team, execute more, have more effort, and we know at the end of the game the results will be on our side.”
The Flames remain fourth in the nation by averaging 3.71 sacks per game and fifth by allowing 280.3 yards per game. The scoring defense dropped from fifth to 15th after surrendering as many second-half points at ULM (31) as it had in the first six weeks.
“It definitely was devastating. Watching the film, I can just point fingers at myself,” Scruggs said. “I’ve just got to have more effort and just more effort plays out there to help the team, and obviously on third down to get off the field and get the ball back to Malik Willis, because we all know what he can do when he has the ball with momentum.
“I’ll just point the finger to myself and nobody else. I just think that me personally, I’ve just got to come back there and have more energy and effort, like I’ve been saying.”
Liberty also went with a much shorter defensive line rotation at ULM because of injuries, and Symons believes the group will be back to a 10-man rotation for Saturday’s game at North Texas (4 p.m. on ESPN+).
Defensive end Aakil Washington played every snap at bandit with Durrell Johnson expected to miss extended time following surgery last week on his right knee. Freeze revealed the Flames expect to get Johnson “back at some point” this season.
Defensive tackle Kendy Charles has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, and Symons said Charles will be full-go at practice this week. Charles worked with the second-string defensive line during Tuesday’s open portion of practice.
Khristian Zachary is another lineman the Flames hope to have back when they take on the Mean Green.
“I really don’t feel like depth is a concern on the D-line,” Symons said. “We’ve got good players there and I expect them to play at a high level.”
Scruggs was among several leaders on the defense to lead a players-only meeting in the days leading up to the matchup at ULM. He was joined by Skyler Thomas, Cedric Stone, Rashaad Harding and others in making sure the entire unit knew how to correct “little slips and mental lapses” and “get this thing back on a roll.”