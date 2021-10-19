Liberty defense channels frustration from Saturday’s loss into energy and execution

“After the game, it was kind of shocking how many points they put up on us,” linebacker Storey Jackson said. “There’s no excuses, it’s inexcusable, and we’ll get better from it and learn from it.”

Scruggs said the coaching staff even had the same renewed focus and energy on correcting the woes that plagued the defense at ULM. Defensive coordinator Scott Symons was still upset Monday following the lackluster performance, and reiterated the Flames “shouldn’t need anything to get our attention” in preparation for the Mean Green.

“We know as a defensive crew what our standard is, and [how] we played and what we showed on Saturday is not our standard. I promise you, you will not see that again from any of these guys this year from the defensive side of the ball. It will not happen again,” Scruggs said.

“We know we’ve got to come out with more energy, be the physical team, execute more, have more effort, and we know at the end of the game the results will be on our side.”

The Flames remain fourth in the nation by averaging 3.71 sacks per game and fifth by allowing 280.3 yards per game. The scoring defense dropped from fifth to 15th after surrendering as many second-half points at ULM (31) as it had in the first six weeks.