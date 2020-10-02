Liberty defense focusing on limiting explosive plays against North Alabama

There was one noticeable weakness in Liberty’s defense that opposing teams aimed to exploit in recent seasons. It was the Flames’ penchant for surrendering explosive plays. Sometimes those were limited to one or two a game, and other times they came in bunches.

Liberty began turning the corner last season and took a step forward two weeks ago in a victory at Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers weren’t able to pick up chunks of yardage at a time, and the stingy defense’s ability to secure three-and-outs and limit big plays allowed the Flames to control possession on offense.

FIU couldn't consistently move the ball last weekend against the Liberty defense. The Panthers’ passing attack was inefficient and the run game didn’t find much room between the tackles.

Three big plays on offense, though, allowed FIU to stay in the game and keep the Flames from pulling away. Limiting those explosive plays and securing tackles were two of the areas Liberty focused on during this week’s practices in preparation for a 1 p.m. matchup with North Alabama at Williams Stadium.