Liberty defense focusing on limiting explosive plays against North Alabama

There was one noticeable weakness in Liberty’s defense that opposing teams aimed to exploit in recent seasons. It was the Flames’ penchant for surrendering explosive plays. Sometimes those were limited to one or two a game, and other times they came in bunches.
Liberty began turning the corner last season and took a step forward two weeks ago in a victory at Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers weren’t able to pick up chunks of yardage at a time, and the stingy defense’s ability to secure three-and-outs and limit big plays allowed the Flames to control possession on offense.
FIU couldn't consistently move the ball last weekend against the Liberty defense. The Panthers’ passing attack was inefficient and the run game didn’t find much room between the tackles.
Three big plays on offense, though, allowed FIU to stay in the game and keep the Flames from pulling away. Limiting those explosive plays and securing tackles were two of the areas Liberty focused on during this week’s practices in preparation for a 1 p.m. matchup with North Alabama at Williams Stadium.
“That’s probably been the biggest points of focus in practice this week — tackling and eliminating the big plays. Honestly, those are what’s really hurting us,” senior linebacker Anthony Butler said. “If you look at the last game for sure, we did pretty good, but when they hit us with explosive plays, they hit us pretty hard. Three of their explosive plays went for touchdowns. It wasn’t even as if they could get an explosive play, we get them on the ground, and play another down of football. It was three huge explosive plays that resulted in 21 points.”
FIU scored four offensive touchdowns against Liberty, and three came on runs of 30 and 65 yards and a pass of 45 yards.
Take away those plays, and FIU averaged 2.5 yards per carry and 4.3 yards per pass attempt.
“A lot of those were correctable things,” defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “If we just limit the explosives, we’re going to have a chance I think to be pretty good.”
In its two victories over Conference USA opponents, Liberty has shown its defense is improving in its third season at the FBS level.
The Flames (2-0) rank 13th in the nation in total defense and are one of 13 teams allowing fewer than 300 yards per game. They also rank 10th in passing defense and are 30th in both rushing and third-down defense.
But for all of the improvement made early in the season, Liberty defensive players said this week’s practices were more intense and focused on securing tackles. They understood limiting big plays and forcing opponents in third-and-long situations will make the defense all the more potent.
“You’re going to see a lot of improvement from Week 2 to Week 3,” safety JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox) said.
Western Kentucky and FIU combined to go 1 for 10 on third down when needing to pick up seven or more yards. (The lone conversion came when WKU converted on third-and-11 with a 16-yard completion.)
Those teams were 2 for 5 on third-and-medium (three to six yards to gain) and 5 for 6 on third-and-short (one to two yards to gain).
The week’s preparation has revolved around getting stops on first and second down in order to get into those favorable third-and-long situations where the defensive line led by pass-rushing specialists Durrell Johnson, TreShaun Clark, Austin Lewis and Jayod Sanders can pin their ears back and put pressure on the quarterback.
North Alabama, an FCS program, is making its season debut with a new starting quarterback and plenty of unknowns across the board on offense (except at wide receiver).
The Lions, though, will need to stay out of those third-and-longs against Liberty. UNA converted on only 29% of third-down situations and allowed 28 sacks in 11 games last season.
“For the last couple of weeks, we’re looking to improve in the communication realm of this defense,” Scruggs said. “Just going out there and communicating at a high level and making sure that we can get our executions down and just going there and being the best that we can be and dominating.
“It first starts with the assignment and then alignment and then goes to the keys. As long as we get those couple of things pre-snap, we can definitely stop a lot of things post-snap. Just that communication is going to stop a lot of things we weren’t able to stop prior.”
