Liberty defense getting takeaways at prolific pace to open the season

Durrell Johnson could barely contain his excitement. Southern Miss’ second offensive drive, which made it to the Liberty 1-yard line, came to an abrupt end when Johnson recovered an Antavious Willis fumble and Johnson was joined by his teammates in celebration.

For a brief moment, the defensive end left the ball on the M.M. Roberts Stadium turf before his teammates reminded him of what the defense did after recording each takeaway. Johnson snatched the ball off the turf and took it with him across the field and handed it to Flames coach Hugh Freeze.

College football teams have come up with elaborate gimmicks to celebrate takeaways, ranging from a turnover belt to UNLV's turnover slot machine, new for this season. For Liberty, it’s simple: Take the ball away and give it to the head coach.

“He said it’s bringing him a certain kind of enjoyment in his heart,” cornerback Amarian Williams said after Tuesday’s practice. “We like to bring Coach Freeze the ball every time we take it away from the opposing team.”

The Flames have repeated the celebration eight more times after Johnson’s initial fumble recovery less than seven minutes into their season. The Liberty defense is tied for third in the nation with nine takeaways through two weeks — a drastic improvement from a unit that was one of the Bowl Subdivision’s worst in taking the ball away in 2021 — and is tied with Michigan State for the national lead with six fumble recoveries.

“You’re going to see nine, 10, 11 guys around that ball every time. … That’s obviously what’s going to happen with the turnovers,” free safety JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox) said after this past Saturday’s win over UAB. “As long as we’re having all those guys around the ball, punching at the ball, clawing at the ball, just letting the opposing offense know that we’re not playing around with y’all, then you’re going to see that we’re going to get the ball a lot back to our offense.”

Liberty (2-0) has made a concerted effort to produce turnovers this season. The defense’s mantra in training camp — "tips and overthrows, got to get those" — evolved during the first two weeks to punching the ball loose from two run-heavy offenses in Southern Miss and UAB. The Flames will again focus on a different aspect in Saturday’s 5 p.m. matchup against No. 19 Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Demon Deacons (2-0) have one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in Sam Hartman and two prolific receivers in A.T. Perry and Donavon Greene.

Hartman returned from an undisclosed medical issue last week and threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-25 win at Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-5 Perry had 142 receiving yards and a touchdown on five catches.

“The biggest thing we work on is playing the ball,” Williams said. “We had a lot of balls thrown our way last year, but we didn’t maximize the opportunities we had. This year we’re trying to maximize every opportunity we have with the ball in the air.”

The takeaway improvement has been drastically noticeable through the first two weeks of the season.

Liberty recorded a meager 11 takeaways in 2021. The Flames had nine interceptions and two fumble recoveries, and only eight teams had fewer takeaways last season.

“Obviously very pleased. It’s kept us in some games,” co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge said. “You are what you emphasize a lot of the time, right? We just try to harp on it literally every day; it’s not just ‘Takeaway Wednesday’ or anything like that. It’s just something we emphasize every day, even in the walkthrough [Monday]. We’ve emphasized it a lot here before. Sometimes the ball just doesn’t roll your way. …

“It’s not happening by chance. They’re working on it. As a coach, that makes you proud when they do stuff like that.”

Liberty recovered four fumbles against UAB after securing two fumble recoveries at Southern Miss. Both fumble recoveries at Southern Miss came when the Golden Eagles were inside the Liberty 5-yard line, and the Flames pounced every time the Blazers put the ball on the Williams Stadium turf. One of those stops came at the Flames' 6-yard line as the Blazers were attempting to retake the lead in the second quarter.

That play saw linebacker Mike Smith Jr. punch the ball out of DeWayne McBride's grasp, and Ahmad Walker fell on the loose ball.

Scruggs had a similar play in the season opener when he took the ball out of the hands of Southern Miss’ Dajon Richard at the 5-yard line.

“It’s a mentality change. It’s a mentality thing. Every day we harp on it. Every single day, no matter what it is, you can fit the guy up, but the coach is going to tell you, ‘Hey, you know you should have punched it out right there?,’” Scruggs said.

“Or one of the players are going to tell you, ‘Hey, run get the ball out.’ It’s a mindset thing. It’s like second nature to us right now. It’s like us going and tying our shoes. We’re going out there just to claw at the ball, at least try to get the ball back to our offense every chance we can get. Especially when we get in those sudden changes, that don’t matter to us. We’re about going and getting the ball and stopping them. If they get three points, oh, so what? Be cool with it, it is what it is. We want to get the ball back to our offense ultimately.”

Liberty’s offense will need to both create turnovers and capitalize on them against a potent Wake offensive attack. The Flames scored 10 points off turnovers at Southern Miss, but failed to record any points off their four takeaways against UAB.

Nick Brown missed a 37-yard field-goal attempt after the second fumble recovery, and the offense failed to generate any substantial drives after the other three recoveries.

“When the break comes our way, we want to score,” Freeze said. “We haven’t been very good at that this year.”