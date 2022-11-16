Liberty defense hopes to bounce back after lackluster showing at UConn

There was a certain taste left in JaVon Scruggs’ mouth from this past weekend he’s tried to get rid of over the last several days. The way Liberty performed defensively against UConn didn’t sit well with the defensive captain.

Missed tackles led to the Huskies turning first-down runs into bigger gains. Broken assignments resulted in UConn scoring on plays of 27 and 30 yards in the fourth quarter.

Those miscues hadn’t materialized in Liberty’s first nine games. Sure, there were instances of tackles being missed earlier in the season against Southern Miss and UAB, but the Flames made in-game adjustments and found ways to win.

That’s what stuck with Scruggs from the three-point road loss. The free safety didn’t want to necessarily forget what transpired at UConn; he wanted to use it to fuel how he and the defense prepared for Saturday’s noon showdown against Virginia Tech at Williams Stadium.

“I’m already trying to get it out of the way right now. It’s obviously hard not to think about it because obviously we know what we could have done and we know what we didn’t do to get the job done on Saturday,” the Appomattox native said. “It’s kind of one of those things where we just beat ourselves. We just know that we’ve got to come out here every day for the rest of the week and leading up to Saturday and on Saturday itself and just go out there and just keep going out there and chopping wood.”

The Flames (8-2) still boast a defense that ranks in the top 50 in nine statistical categories, including leading the nation by averaging 9.1 tackles for losses per contest.

Liberty has made it a point of emphasis to win the battles on first and second downs, which has led to the high number of tackles for losses, and that then leads to third-and-long situations for the defensive line to get after the quarterback.

UConn avoided playing behind the chains by utilizing its outside zone run concept to pick up chunks of yardage. The Huskies rushed for 209 yards and became the third team (joining Southern Miss and UAB) to top the 200-yard mark against the Flames.

“I think we’ve just got to focus on the little things,” co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge said. “We had a lot of unblocked defenders. You [go] back and watch the tape; we had dudes in position. I think the plan was good. I think we just failed to get it done and execute.”

A major factor in UConn’s ability to run the ball was Liberty’s inability to finish tackles. The Flames had 18 missed tackles, several of which came on those outside zone runs. Liberty defenders had angles to stop Victor Rosa or Robert Burns in the backfield, but the two running backs made cuts and finished runs with positive gains.

That meant the Huskies avoided the third-and-long situations that plagued BYU and Arkansas in those teams’ losses to the Flames.

“We pride ourselves as a run-stopping defense and keeping people behind the chains, and when we get them behind the chains, they start to play our game now,” Scruggs said. “We know as a defense that’s not the standard for us to go out there and miss 20-some tackles. That’s not the standard. We just know what we’ve got to do every day this week. Just go out there and making sure we’re staying in and focusing on the small details.”

Liberty is making sure it corrects those flaws against a Virginia Tech team that has topped the 100-yard mark on the ground in back-to-back games. The Hokies had more than 130 rushing yards in each of the first three games but have only reached that mark once since then (131 yards against Georgia Tech on Nov. 5).

“Virginia Tech likes to run the football and will try to. I think we’ve just got to have a good plan with answers for how they like to do it,” Aldridge said. “I’m sure there will be some wrinkles from the UConn game that they saw and they liked, and we’ll have to shore up those. That’s part of coaching defense. If you struggle with something, you’re going to see it again. We’ve just got to clean up some of those mistakes we made on Saturday, and I’m sure they’ll have a good plan, as well.”

Tech has found success passing the ball behind quarterback Grant Wells. He has thrown for 2,023 yards and nine touchdowns on 58.3% passing, but also has thrown nine interceptions.

Wide receiver Kaleb Smith is his top target with 669 yards and three touchdowns on 36 receptions.

“We’ve got to understand as a defense that when you put on tape a lot of the great things we’ve done all year, you’re going to get everybody’s best game,” Aldridge said. “We’ve got to understand that’s what we’re going to get on Saturday. We’ve shown that we can play really good defense here for nine straight weeks, so we’ve got to bounce back and get that done.”

Flames, Hokies to wear special helmet decal

Liberty and Virginia Tech, along with Old Dominion and James Madison, will wear the same helmet decal Saturday honoring the memory of Virginia football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry who were killed Sunday night. The decal is a large ribbon overtop of the state of Virginia. The state is filled in with UVa’s navy blue and the ribbon is orange.