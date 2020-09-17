Liberty defense preparing to face Western Kentucky's 'two-headed monster'

Scott Symons immediately faced a challenge as Liberty’s defensive coordinator last season when the Flames traveled to Lafayette, Louisiana, to play Louisiana’s run-heavy offense.
The Ragin’ Cajuns featured what Symons called one of the more talented Group of Five attacks led by dual-threat quarterback Levi Lewis and a trio of strong running backs. Louisiana, on that humid early September evening, methodically wore down the Liberty defense in a three-touchdown victory.
As Symons and Liberty prepare to open the coronavirus pandemic-altered 2020 season, he sees similarities in the offensive playmakers Western Kentucky will trot out onto Houchens-Smith Stadium at noon Saturday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The Hilltoppers (0-1) are led by quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, a Maryland transfer, and running back Gaej Walker, a duo Symons calls a “two-headed monster” with their ability to take over the game.
“It's a two-headed monster in the backfield,” Symons said. “Walker is a good running back. I would say he's one of the better Group of Five backs that we've played since we've been here. Kind of more comparable to a Lafayette style of a running back that we saw back early last season. He's a really good player.
“You've got two elite athletes in the backfield and that can pose some problems for defenses. Obviously that's a big point of emphasis is just responsibilities and doing our job against the run, for sure.”
Walker was bottled up in WKU’s opener last weekend at Louisville with 19 yards and a touchdown on nine rushing attempts.
That matched the fewest rushing yards in a game for Walker since he took over as the starting running back entering the 2019 campaign. He totaled 1,208 yards, eight touchdowns and seven 100-yard outings last season.
"Gaej needs to be our workhorse, for sure,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said.
Pigrome was the Hilltoppers’ workhorse against the Cardinals. He rushed for 68 yards on 17 carries and added 129 passing yards and a score on 10-of-23 passing.
The quarterback was sacked three times and did not throw an interception against the potent Louisville pass rush.
“Basically we have to keep the pressure inside,” Liberty redshirt senior nose guard Ralfs Rusins said, “and just pressure the quarterback the whole time, not letting him think about running the ball and making him pass the ball. That’s our gameplan.”
Rusins, Symons and other defensive players this week said going against Flames starting quarterback Malik Willis in practice has helped them adequately prepare for the type of athlete they will face in Pigrome.
Anthony Butler, a transfer from Charlotte who is projected to start at middle linebacker for Liberty, is the only player on the Flames’ roster who has played at Western Kentucky, when he suited up for the 49ers in the 2017 season.
Butler sees similarities in the way the Hilltoppers run their offense, despite Helton being in his second season.
“For me, I think it’s just a lot of eye candy with the jet motions and GT Counters and things of that nature,” Butler said. “I think the biggest threat that they pose is their ability to have plus-one in the running game with Pigrome being able to run the ball. You could use the running back as an extra blocker, that type of thing. They get the ball out quick; they like to get the ball to guys in space. I think they will try to challenge us on the perimeter and we’ll have to be ready to set the edges and to have great eye discipline. I think that’s the biggest challenge.”
Helton said Pigrome has picked up the offense well after transferring from Maryland, but needs to find a rhythm after the offense delivered mixed results at Louisville.
The running game didn’t produce much outside of Pigrome’s runs, which didn’t open up opportunities in the passing attack. Helton on Monday said establishing the run and converting on some passing plays will open up the offense to “take shots down the field and those kind of things.”
Only three WKU receivers caught passes against Louisville as the Cardinals made it difficult for Pigrome to find open targets down the field.
“As DBs, we’ve got to make sure we play with good eyes and just make sure we don’t let them get too much space to where [Pigrome] can get a two-way entry,” Liberty junior safety JaVon Scruggs said. “Just keep him on a one-lane street, and I feel like we can go in there and dominate.”
