Liberty defense preparing to face Western Kentucky's 'two-headed monster'

Butler sees similarities in the way the Hilltoppers run their offense, despite Helton being in his second season.

“For me, I think it’s just a lot of eye candy with the jet motions and GT Counters and things of that nature,” Butler said. “I think the biggest threat that they pose is their ability to have plus-one in the running game with Pigrome being able to run the ball. You could use the running back as an extra blocker, that type of thing. They get the ball out quick; they like to get the ball to guys in space. I think they will try to challenge us on the perimeter and we’ll have to be ready to set the edges and to have great eye discipline. I think that’s the biggest challenge.”

Helton said Pigrome has picked up the offense well after transferring from Maryland, but needs to find a rhythm after the offense delivered mixed results at Louisville.

The running game didn’t produce much outside of Pigrome’s runs, which didn’t open up opportunities in the passing attack. Helton on Monday said establishing the run and converting on some passing plays will open up the offense to “take shots down the field and those kind of things.”

Only three WKU receivers caught passes against Louisville as the Cardinals made it difficult for Pigrome to find open targets down the field.

“As DBs, we’ve got to make sure we play with good eyes and just make sure we don’t let them get too much space to where [Pigrome] can get a two-way entry,” Liberty junior safety JaVon Scruggs said. “Just keep him on a one-lane street, and I feel like we can go in there and dominate.”

