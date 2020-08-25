Liberty defensive line continues transformation into strong unit

It was nearly unbearable to walk on the sun-baked Williams Stadium turf on the final day of August last year. The scorching evening served as Liberty’s season opener against Top 25-ranked Syracuse and the Orange’s vaunted running attack.
The Flames’ defensive line was expected to wither under the pressure (and the heat). It was a unit that in previous seasons was mangled, bullied and overpowered. Opponents remained steadfast in their gameplans and wore down a four-man front that didn’t feature a lengthy rotation.
This particular Saturday to close August had a different feel. Relatively unknown Ralfs Rusins, who had made spot appearances here and there, generated a push up the middle and was a frequent presence in the backfield. To no one’s surprise, Jessie Lemonier built on the momentum of a stellar 2018 to make his share of plays off the edge.
Throw in the veteran faces of Vincent Elefante and Austin Lewis, add in the talents of true freshman TreShaun Clark and mix in role players still finding their way in the new defensive system, and the unit’s evolution into a respected group that wasn’t going to be pushed around was taking place.
The defensive line was arguably the most improved unit for Liberty in 2019, and position coach Josh Aldridge worked to upgrade the group through recruiting with the additions of a junior college All-American and five talented freshmen who are expected to contend for playing time in the altered 2020 campaign.
“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to Coach Aldridge and the defensive staff who have identified the type of body and player that we want for that position,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “There’s no doubt it looks drastically different now when they line up against us than when I arrived, and it’s very pleasing. I think we’ve got some young kids that are going to be very talented and add some depth to us, then you’ve got some of the older guys that have been around that make for a good combination. I feel like that can be one of the strengths of our team.”
The Flames’ success on defense last season was a result of the improved play and depth on the defensive line. Depth, which Freeze addressed after his hire as an immediate need, was taken care of with 10 players rotating throughout the season.
The added bodies helped the front four — led by Lemonier, Rusins, Elefante and Clark — rack up 25 of the team’s 35 sacks.
The production from the unit is something Liberty’s defenses have been sorely missing over the previous two decades. Dating back to 2000, the Flames recorded fewer than 25 sacks on 15 occasions in a 19-season span. The 2017 season, the Flames’ last at the FCS level, featured only 11 sacks; six players were featured in the defensive line rotation that year, a number that dropped as the season progressed and injuries piled up.
The 35 sacks in 2019 were the most generated by a Liberty defense since 1990, when the Flames set a program record with 44 sacks.
“I just feel like with the previous group I’ve had, we had some solid players that just hadn’t been developed yet,” Aldridge said. “A credit to those guys that we had of embracing our culture.”
The culture Aldridge and defensive coordinator Scott Symons wanted to develop relied on competition to bring out the best in each player and ensured the linemen could play multiple positions.
Elijah James, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College, was the only lineman who consistently transitioned between tackle and end last season as he put on weight to get to his current 6-foot-5, 300-pound build.
Aldridge said most of the players last season were “one-trick ponies” who were set at a single position. His goal through recruiting was to add versatility and explosiveness across the line, and he found that with five freshmen (all three-star recruits) and JUCO transfer Durrell Johnson.
Johnson is projected to replace Lemonier at bandit and already has added 10 to 15 pounds of muscle during the offseason.
The freshmen — led by Aakil Washington, Rashad Whitehead and former Virginia Tech pledge Stephen Sings — have gained weight since arriving at the beginning of June and are expected to battle for playing time on a loaded defensive line that features 16 players who all could be asked to play at one point or another this season.
“You factor in all these freshmen we brought in who are really good, they’re really stinking good,” Aldridge said. “I thought we had some good freshmen last year; we’ve got just as good or better ones this year just from a natural ability for 18-year-old kids. I can see all of them having a shot to play.”
The pass rush has improved, despite the graduation of Lemonier and his 20.5 sacks over two seasons, and the interior is solidified with the return of Rusins and James.
Clark, coming off a solid freshman campaign, will be asked to play both defensive end and bandit to provide multiple matchup options.
Aldridge also has a healthy Lewis, who has recovered from two different injuries last season (dislocated kneecap and concussion) and is up to 270 pounds after previously playing around 240, and players like Jayod Sanders, Elisha Mitchell and Mason Wolk have transformed from role players to contributors.
Add in William Green, who missed all of last season with a stress reaction in his foot and the line has the mix of veteran presence and youthful energy that is expected to make it a strength again this season.
“You look at who we’re recruiting — we’re recruiting these frames, these big, long bodies, and those guys can put on weight and play inside, play outside, and you’re able to adjust week to week based on the team you’re playing,” Aldridge said. “That’s what you’ve got to have in college football because you never know with injuries and who you’re playing and things like that.
“I just feel so much more confident in the pieces we have to move them and the intelligence they have. I think that’s the difference: their intelligence of football and understanding our system from Year 1 to Year 2.”
