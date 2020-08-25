Liberty defensive line continues transformation into strong unit

“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to Coach Aldridge and the defensive staff who have identified the type of body and player that we want for that position,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “There’s no doubt it looks drastically different now when they line up against us than when I arrived, and it’s very pleasing. I think we’ve got some young kids that are going to be very talented and add some depth to us, then you’ve got some of the older guys that have been around that make for a good combination. I feel like that can be one of the strengths of our team.”