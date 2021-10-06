Liberty defensive line, one of the deepest units at season's beginning, battling injuries

“Kendy’s been a big role model for me,” Boti said. “Once I got in here, he’s been like coaching me up, telling me everything; like what I need to do well, what I can do better, everything pretty much. When he got hurt, he told me I need to step up, I need to do what he was doing; I need to replace him and do what he was doing.”

Boti has played in three games and can appear in one more this season while preserving his year of eligibility. However, the lack of available healthy bodies on the line may lead to Boti playing in more than four games this season to give Liberty the best chance to succeed.

“I tell all these kids all the time at the beginning of the year: don’t ask me, I can’t tell you, I have no idea who we’re redshirting. Would I love to redshirt a lot of kids and have 23-year-old seniors in a few years? Yes,” Freeze said. “That’s not always realistic. We’ll see what happens after he plays in his fourth game and where we are. If we need him for our team this year, that’s the priority, the team.”