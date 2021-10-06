Liberty defensive line, one of the deepest units at season's beginning, battling injuries

It was a sight Scott Symons did not want to see from his perch inside the visiting coaches booth from the sixth level of the Protective Stadium tower Saturday evening. The Liberty defensive coordinator could only watch as defensive tackle Kendy Charles limped off the field and disappeared into the medical tent on the Flames’ sideline.
The defensive tackle rotation was already limited to four players because of injury, and Charles’ absence in the first quarter meant the trio of Elijah James, Ralfs Rusins and Chris Boti were going to be asked to play the majority of the defensive snaps against UAB.
The depth on the line, considered a strength at the beginning of the season, is being tested with at least three key contributors sidelined because of various ailments heading into Saturday’s Homecoming contest against Middle Tennessee.
“I felt like we were pretty deep there, and now all of a sudden you’re playing a bunch of freshmen,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said.
The Flames (4-1) had a healthy rotation of 10 defensive linemen with five ends and five tackles that helped create a formidable push into the backfield.
The defensive ends are still healthy and playing at a high level, but the interior linemen are starting to get banged up after five weeks.
Charles and Khristian Zachary are dealing with ankle injuries, and Charles revealed Henry Chibueze tested positive for COVID prior to the Flames’ win over Old Dominion.
“It’s next man up, and we’ve got to be that way as a defense. That’s really the only position group we’re a little bit short right now,” Symons said. “I think we’ll have a chance to get some of those guys back this week. We’ve got to have that mentality and I think great units have that. Whoever’s the next man up has to be ready.”
Starters James and Rusins, primarily used on first and second downs, played considerably more snaps in the 36-12 win over the Blazers, and freshman Boti was on the field for more than 20 snaps for the first time in his collegiate career.
“To be completely honest, it’s not as bad as we really thought it was,” James said. “Yeah, me and Ralfs got to play a little bit more, but it’s actually been fun.”
James raved about Boti’s play against the Blazers. Boti posted a career-high four tackles and teamed up with Rusins for his first career half sack not long after Charles was relegated to the sideline with his ankle injury.
“We already had faith in him," James said of Boti. "When it came into it, I just told him, ‘We have to count on you today.’ He’s just like, ‘Yeah, I got you.’ He came in and he did exactly that."
Boti filled in for Charles’ role as a third-down lineman, and he said his role this week against the Blue Raiders (2-3, 1-2 Conference USA) will be as the fifth lineman in the heavy package and on third downs.
“Kendy’s been a big role model for me,” Boti said. “Once I got in here, he’s been like coaching me up, telling me everything; like what I need to do well, what I can do better, everything pretty much. When he got hurt, he told me I need to step up, I need to do what he was doing; I need to replace him and do what he was doing.”
Boti has played in three games and can appear in one more this season while preserving his year of eligibility. However, the lack of available healthy bodies on the line may lead to Boti playing in more than four games this season to give Liberty the best chance to succeed.
“I tell all these kids all the time at the beginning of the year: don’t ask me, I can’t tell you, I have no idea who we’re redshirting. Would I love to redshirt a lot of kids and have 23-year-old seniors in a few years? Yes,” Freeze said. “That’s not always realistic. We’ll see what happens after he plays in his fourth game and where we are. If we need him for our team this year, that’s the priority, the team.”
William Green, who has appeared in five games since the beginning of the 2020 season, received more reps in Tuesday’s open portion of practice and could finally work his way into the rotation. He did not play in 2019 while recovering from a stress reaction in a foot, and he hasn’t emerged in the defensive tackle rotation since being cleared.
Green and Boti shared time together with the second-string defensive line in practice, and Boti also rotated in with the starting unit to get additional reps for an increased role against MTSU.
“Obviously Chris has a high ceiling just because he’s so young,” Symons said. “I thought it was awesome to see the way not only he did his job, but just the technique and the ability to hold up against a good, solid O-line [at UAB] and I think he’ll be a great player here in the future for years to come.”