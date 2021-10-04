Liberty delivering strong third-quarter defense to open the season

Four different players stepped up and helped Liberty record four three-and-outs in the third quarter Saturday at UAB. Whether it was a sack, tackle for a loss or third-down pass breakup, the defense flew around and made sure the Blazers didn’t gain any traction after halftime.
It is a trend that has developed this season for the Flames.
Liberty has allowed only seven third-quarter points this season. Syracuse is the lone team to find the end zone after halftime against the Flames, and that score has been followed up with six consecutive three-and-outs forced by the Liberty defense.
“Second-half us playing better, I would like to think it’s a testament to our coaching staff and being able to make adjustments,” defensive coordinator Scott Symons said Monday. “I think we have really good assistant coaches that relate really well with our kids, and I think it’s the ability of our kids to be able to handle those adjustments. Sometimes it’s not adjustments; sometimes we’re not doing anything wrong and let’s come out [strong]. I think it’s a little bit of motivation and getting a pulse from the guys at halftime.”
UAB, which played Liberty to a 3-3 halftime tie Saturday evening, had four third-quarter drives that resulted in four three-and-outs and a total of minus-1 net yard.
“We walked in the locker room at halftime and I had no doubt we were going to win the game,” Symons said. “And I could look in their eyes and knew they had no doubt we were going to win the game. There really wasn’t a lot to be said other than getting a couple of things cleaned.”
Storey Jackson’s sack of Dylan Hopkins ended the Blazers' first drive. Steven Sings corralled Lucious Stanley for a 5-yard loss on second down to put UAB behind the chains on the second drive. Skyler Thomas broke up a third-down pass that forced a punt on the third series. A chipping penalty on UAB when Aakil Washington recorded another tackle for a loss essentially ended the Blazers’ fourth drive.
“Those three-and-outs were huge,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said, “and allowed us to wear them down a little bit on their defensive side.”
The Flames (4-1) have forced nine three-and-outs over 16 third-quarter series in five games.
Opponents have picked up 216 yards on 62 plays (3.4 average per play), and Liberty has not allowed a first down since Syracuse capped its opening drive of the second half with Garrett Shrader’s 10-yard touchdown run.
That drive featured six first downs. The Flames allowed eight first downs in the third quarters over the first three games.
“I think every game is different,” Symons said. “I think when a first half doesn’t go well, it’s our job as a coaching staff to calm them down, to regroup, to refocus and come out and play a second half of good football. I think our staff’s worked a long time together, so a lot of those things we try to handle in the game, we’re trying to make adjustments.”
Liberty has outscored its opponents 72-48 in the first half, and Symons said many of the adjustments that are prominent in the second half are actually made in the first half.
However, the quick-strike nature of Freeze’s offense tends to not allow the defensive staff to go over the necessary adjustments during a game.
Take for instance the second defensive drive of the season against Campbell. The Camels drove into Liberty territory and was stopped on fourth down. The Flames' offense needed only five plays and 2 1/2 minutes to find the end zone, and the defense was right back on the field.
“One of the things with our offense is a lot of times they score quick, too, so you might have a laundry list of adjustments you’re trying to make if we didn’t get off the field quick and we have nine plays and we’re trying to cover them,” Symons said. “We might only hit three in a drive before we have to go back out there. We have a checklist of things and we’re trying to make sure we get it corrected because if it’s successful, an offense is going to go back to it. We know that, but I think it’s a testament to our assistant coaches that we have and our kids being coachable.”
The Flames allowed Campbell and Troy to pick up a combined 144 yards and eight first downs in the third quarter of the first two games of the season, but they were able to force a quartet of punts and picked up an interception from Duron Lowe to end Troy’s first third-quarter drive.
The dominance took a turn in the third week against Old Dominion. The Monarchs ran 11 third-quarter plays, netted minus-6 yards and punted three times.
ODU and UAB combined for minus-7 yards in the third quarter.
“It said a lot about our kids and our staff to go play a very talented UAB team on the road in the opening of their new stadium and really well-coached by Coach [Bill] Clark and his staff,” Freeze said. “I think it says a lot about, just about our kids, really, of how we bounced back from a difficult loss at Syracuse the prior week. That’s the truth of it and we’re thrilled to be 4-1, one step closer to bowl eligibility.”