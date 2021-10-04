Liberty delivering strong third-quarter defense to open the season

Liberty has outscored its opponents 72-48 in the first half, and Symons said many of the adjustments that are prominent in the second half are actually made in the first half.

However, the quick-strike nature of Freeze’s offense tends to not allow the defensive staff to go over the necessary adjustments during a game.

Take for instance the second defensive drive of the season against Campbell. The Camels drove into Liberty territory and was stopped on fourth down. The Flames' offense needed only five plays and 2 1/2 minutes to find the end zone, and the defense was right back on the field.

“One of the things with our offense is a lot of times they score quick, too, so you might have a laundry list of adjustments you’re trying to make if we didn’t get off the field quick and we have nine plays and we’re trying to cover them,” Symons said. “We might only hit three in a drive before we have to go back out there. We have a checklist of things and we’re trying to make sure we get it corrected because if it’s successful, an offense is going to go back to it. We know that, but I think it’s a testament to our assistant coaches that we have and our kids being coachable.”