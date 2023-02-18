The ending of Thursday’s loss at Kennesaw State didn’t sit well with Liberty as it prepared for the quick turnaround to face Jacksonville State.

The Flames were more upset with how they played on the defensive end over the final four minutes against the Owls, and they wanted to atone for a loss that knocked them from the top of the ASUN Conference.

Jacksonville State never stood a chance Saturday evening.

Darius McGhee scored 27 points to lead a balanced offensive effort. Liberty never allowed JSU to get into an offensive rhythm and stymied the Gamecocks’ attack. It led to a dominating 79-55 victory at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama.

“I felt like we played soundly on the offensive end,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said, “but the defense carried the day.”

The Flames (22-7, 13-3 ASUN Conference) moved back into a tie for first place in the league standings after Kennesaw State lost to Queens earlier Saturday.

The Owls, however, still hold the head-to-head tiebreaker heading into the final week of the regular season.

“I think our guys have a lot of class and character,” McKay said. “I just feel like we were poised and handled business.”

McGhee, who had 43 points in Thursday’s loss at KSU, continued his hot shooting against the Gamecocks (11-18, 4-12). The fifth-year senior shot 7 of 13 from the field and 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

He has scored 2,503 career points.

Colin Porter had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. Joseph Venzant added 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting.

The Flames shot 49% from the field and held a 36-16 edge in points in the paint.

“I just thought our guys did a good job of sharing the ball,” McKay said.

The Flames seized control by ending the first half on a 24-7 run to take a 20-point cushion into halftime.

McGhee tallied 14 of his 19 first-half points during that span.

Liberty’s defense held JSU to 29% shooting for the game and forced 11 turnovers that led to 15 points.

The Gamecocks shot 26% in the second half.

“I think that’s a little more indicative of who we are,” McKay said of his team’s defense after Kennesaw State shot 72% from the field in the second half Thursday.

Liberty’s lead grew to as many as 32 points with eight minutes remaining Saturday.

Demaree King and Clarence Jackson scored nine points apiece for JSU.

“I thought we were more intentional defensively,” McKay said. “… I think we did a good job of playing for the full 40 minutes.”

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Liberty 77, Queens 60

Dee Brown scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures as Liberty won its 11th consecutive game by defeating Queens at Liberty Arena.

Brown added six rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Flames (19-7, 13-2 ASUN Conference). Mya Berkman had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Bella Smud had 14 points and four rebounds, and Emma Hess finished with 12 points.

Alisa Markova added seven points, eight rebounds and four assists as Liberty shot 46% from the field and dished out 23 assists on 29 made field goals.

Kasey Kidwell has 20 points to lead the Royals (8-18, 3-12).

BASEBALL

No. 18 Southern Miss 2, Liberty 1

Gabe Lacy’s RBI single in the eighth inning drove in the go-ahead run, and the Golden Eagles (2-0) held off the Flames (0-2) at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Three Hillier had a fourth-inning RBI single that gave Liberty a 1-0 lead. Starter Nick Moran allowed one hit and struck out six over five scoreless innings.

SOFTBALL

No. 11 Tennessee 5, Liberty 1

Devyn Howard went 2 for 3 with a sixth-inning homer, but that was all the offense the Flames (1-8) could muster in a loss to the Volunteers (6-1) in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge at Nancy Almaraz Field in Mexico.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

No. 21 Richmond 16, Liberty 8

Mackenzie Lehman and Cami Merkel scored three goals apiece as the Flames (0-2) fell to the Spiders (3-0) at Robins Stadium in Richmond.