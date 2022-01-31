Liberty delivers strong bounce-back performance in dominating win at Kennesaw State

Liberty men’s basketball coach Ritchie McKay feels his team is “kind of” getting back to form after going on a COVID pause a little more than a week ago.

The Flames sure looked like they were executing at a high level Monday night against Kennesaw State.

Crisp ball movement created open shots from a plethora of spots in the set offense. The pack-line defense suffocated the Owls’ usually efficient offense and limited them to one contested shot on most possessions.

It was the type of performance needed to rebound from a rare home loss 48 hours earlier.

Darius McGhee scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures and Liberty held Kennesaw State to its second-worst offensive performance of the season in a 65-50 victory before an announced crowd of 835 at the KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia.

“Our defense is what we try to hang our hat on,” McKay said. “I haven’t watched the film, but I thought it was pretty good tonight.”

The Flames (15-7, 6-1 ASUN Conference) never trailed in a dominating performance that saw their lead grow to as many as 26 points with 5 ½ minutes remaining.

The Owls shot 38.2% for the game and were a miserable 4 of 23 from 3-point range. They finished with eight assists as Liberty’s defense limited the number of clean looks KSU got within its offensive sets.

Only Creighton held KSU to fewer points than Liberty has this season. The Owls finished with 44 in a seven-point loss to the Bluejays on Nov. 11.

McGhee, who passed Larry Jackson to move into 10th on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,548 points, shot 6 of 10 from the field and was 4 of 7 from 3-point range. He added four assists and three rebounds.

His strong shooting performance was part of a crisp overall effort against the overwhelmed Owls (9-12, 4-4).

The Flames shot 53.2% from the field and 10 of 21 from 3-point range.

Liberty opened the game making only two of its first nine shots and held a 20-15 lead despite shooting 7 of 19 from the field with 5:50 remaining in the first half.

That’s when the open shots that were being created by superb ball movement finally started to fall. The Flames made 18 of their next 25 shots — including going 6 of 9 from 3-point range — to extend the lead to 64-39 on Blake Preston’s dunk with 4:39 remaining in the game.

“Darius attracts a lot of attention. Our bigs and some of the guys that were screening off the ball did a great job of really getting me open or just making plays. I think that had a lot to do with it,” Liberty forward Kyle Rode said. Rode scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half. He shot 5 of 8 from the field, made all three of his 3s, and matched his career high with eight rebounds to go with three assists.

“The ball was popping and moving tonight. I thought we did a great job of exploiting that and just try to hit the shot when I’m open.”

Shiloh Robinson finished with 14 points and four rebounds. Preston added 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals off the bench before fouling out with a little more than four minutes remaining.

“The people we have on this team, the ability for just everyone to get involved, keep the ball moving, stretch the floor really allowed for me to have success tonight,” Preston said after shooting 4 of 4 from the floor. “I think that’s something when you play on a team like we do, it’s going to happen.”

He was one of three bench players who received extended minutes in the victory. Brody Peebles scored eight points on 4-of-8 shooting and Isiah Warfield added four rebounds. Warfield played a season-high 24 points with Joseph Venzant battling foul trouble.

“I thought Isiah did a great job coming in. Blake and Brody gave us great minutes, too, off the bench,” McKay said. “Really good team effort.”

Liberty’s strong performance came two days after falling to Jacksonville State, 77-67, inside Liberty Arena. The loss snapped the Flames’ 45-game home winning streak and allowed the Gamecocks to remain the only ASUN team without a loss in league play.

The Flames’ bounce-back triumph allowed them to extend their lead to 1 ½ games in the East Division standings over Jacksonville.

“What I’m impressed with is our guys’ response to losing a home winning streak,” McKay said. “Now, Jacksonville State will be in all the bracketology stuff and you feel like you let your fan base down when you’re not in first place anymore. For these guys, that’s taxing. They weren’t pleased. That’s their character. From a mental approach and preparation for the game, the removal of interference about not measuring up, our guys did a great job of that. They played with a joy and an excitement tonight that I think was really mature.”

Spencer Rodgers scored 10 points off the bench and was the only KSU player to score in double figures.

Liberty played its third game in five days and has three games in a six-day stretch on tap. The Flames play at Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, before hosting Lipscomb on Feb. 8.

“We’re halfway through a tough stretch,” McKay said. “ … We’ll try and get some rest and try and prep for Bellarmine.”

