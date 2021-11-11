Liberty dishes out an easy season-opening victory over Regent

It is a cliché repeated ad nauseum around the Liberty men’s basketball facility: turn a good look into a great shot by delivering the extra pass. The Flames’ offensive style benefits from the extra passes by catching defenses scrambling in their rotations and leading to open 3-point looks or layups.
There was one play no more emblematic of that philosophy than a sequence at the end of Liberty’s 85-24 demolishing of NCCAA member Regent on Thursday evening before a sellout crowd of 4,034 at Liberty Arena.
Isiah Warfield emphatically ripped away a pass intended for Regent’s Mark Nyce, dribbled up the court and had a clear path to the basket. Instead, he lofted an alley-oop Joseph Venzant finished with an authoritative dunk, capping what essentially turned into a tune-up for a stretch of four consecutive road games for the Flames (1-0).
“I thought we played very selflessly,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said.
The Flames raced out to a 14-0 lead over the visiting Royals (1-3) and spent the rest of the game getting the 12 players in the rotation into a rhythm that will be needed for a two-week stretch outside of Lynchburg.
Liberty visits LSU on Monday, plays a pair of games in the ASUN/MAAC Challenge next Friday and Saturday, and then visits Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 23.
“I think we’ve got some depth that we can capitalize on,” McKay said, “and we’ll know more over this four-game stretch that we have in this next week.”
The Flames assisted on their first six baskets and finished with 22 assists on 33 field goals. They shot 56.9% for the game and were 12 of 30 from 3-point range.
Kyle Rode led the team with eight rebounds and seven assists while finishing with three points on 1-of-2 shooting. Darius McGhee scored a game-high 21 points and added five assists. Warfield had four assists, and Drake Dobbs added three more helpers.
“I think everyone did a great job,” McGhee said. The guard shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range and moved into second place in the program record book for most career 3-pointers. He now has 229 made 3s and trails Ryan Kemrite’s 258 triples.
“Drake was able to touch the paint a lot tonight, a lot of guys were just driving the ball, touching the paint and fanning out to somebody else that was able to get … uncontested shots.”
The youthful Flames used runs of 14 and 18 points in the first half to take a 36-6 lead and didn’t let off the defensive intensity in the second half.
Regent shot 20.8% for the game and missed all 15 of its 3-point attempts.
The Royals’ 24 points are the fewest surrendered in a game all time by the Flames.
“They really have bought into trying to be hard to play against,” McKay said. “There were occasions tonight where we looked like we had been there before.”
McKay played four sophomores and two freshmen off the bench as part of the main rotation.
Venzant scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, and fellow freshman Brody Peebles added 10 points.
“I really think Joseph and Brody have a chance to be really special players,” McKay said. “They’re the only two freshmen that played tonight, because we’re going to redshirt Bryson Spell and DJ Moore. I thought their minutes were valuable.”
Warfield added four points, three rebounds and three steals with his four assists, and Dobbs had six points and three rebounds.
“I thought the sophomores looked really good,” McKay said. “Drake and Isiah I thought played really well.”
Blake Preston and Keegan McDowell each scored 10 points for the Flames.
Four players scored four points for Regent.
The electric atmosphere inside Liberty Arena was a welcomed sight for the Liberty coaching staff and players. Just 250 were allowed in the $65 million arena last season during the coronavirus pandemic, and McKay repeatedly has said the intimate atmosphere can create a true homecourt advantage.