Liberty, East Carolina agree to home-and-home series

Boca Raton Bowl Football

Liberty tight end Bentley Hanshaw runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday in Boca Raton, Florida.

 Jim Rassol, The Associated Press

When Liberty began the process of putting together future schedules at the Football Bowl Subdivision ranks, the Flames weren’t able to get a team from the American Athletic Conference on the docket.

That changed Tuesday.

Liberty announced it agreed to a home-and-home series with East Carolina in the first matchups between the programs. The Flames will host the Pirates on Sept. 21, 2024, and then make the return trip to Greenville, North Carolina, on Sept. 22, 2029.

The game against ECU completes the Flames’ 2024 nonconference schedule and replaces a previously scheduled home game against Marshall.

Liberty and Marshall mutually agreed to cancel a two-game series that was scheduled to be played on Nov. 5, 2024, in Lynchburg and a to-be-determined date in 2026 at Marshall.

Liberty’s 2024 nonconference schedule features home games against Campbell on Aug. 31 and the matchup with ECU, and road games against Appalachian State on Sept. 28 and UMass on Nov. 16.

The Flames have three nonconference games in both 2026 and 2029.

The 2026 schedule features home games against Ball State (Sept. 26) and Army (Nov. 28) and a road contest at UMass (Nov. 7).

The 2029 slate opens on Sept. 1 at Virginia Tech. The Flames will follow the road contest at ECU with a home game against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 29.

