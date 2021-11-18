Liberty ends season in ASUN volleyball quarterfinals

Liberty's season came to an end Thursday night in the ASUN Volleyball Championship quarterfinals at the hands of Florida Gulf Coast. The Eagles swept the Flames 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-17) to maintain a perfect home record at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.
FGCU (24-5), the top seed in the East Division — the tournament seedings and bracket were delineated by east and west divisions — raced out to an early lead in the first set, using a 7-0 run to break a 2-all tie and pull away.
The Flames (10-14), the No. 5 seed in the East, had a chance to tie the match with a tighter second set, which featured seven ties and four lead changes. LU was ahead 12-10, but a 4-0 spurt gave FGCU some breathing room and the eventual win.
The Eagles never trailed in the final set.
The hosts improved to 3-0 against LU this season, playing the minimum nine sets, and now have won four straight over the Flames.
LU dropped to 2-4 all-time in the ASUN tourney. It advanced to the semifinals in 2018 and '19 but has bowed out in the quarterfinals last season.
Trinity Watts led Liberty with 10 kills, and Amaya Williams dished out 20 assists to go with eight digs and three blocks. Lindsey Hardesty tallied 11 digs.
Erin Shomaker posted a team-high 10 kills for FGCU, which looks to advance to the ASUN championship match for the sixth consecutive season.