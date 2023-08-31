Jamey Chadwell is looking for his first victory at Liberty, and the 100th win of his coaching career. LU will suit up for the first time as a member of Conference USA. Quarterback Jonathan Bennett is poised to topple the 2,000-yard career passing mark, as receiver CJ Daniels eyes the 1,000-yard plateau. And the Flames hope to avenge a loss that occurred two decades ago in a bid to successfully begin a new era of football on Candlers Mountain.

Those are just a few storylines to keep in mind when Liberty holds its season opener against Bowling Green with a noon kickoff Saturday at Williams Stadium.

The new-look Flames will feature plenty of fresh faces in 2023, with veterans guiding the way. All are ready to showcase the work they've put in as the team tries to put to bed what turned into a disastrous end to the 2022 campaign.

"This is literally what we work for," senior receiver Noah Frith, in his sixth year with the program, said this week when asked about this season's inaugural contest. "Football's a crazy sport. You work year round, all year, bustin' tail, to play 12 times. So I'm super excited, especially this season being my last season. I've been thinking about this week for years, like my last week of having first gameday and first week. It's bittersweet, but I couldn't be more excited."

After blazing out to an 8-1 start in 2022, LU dropped its last four contests, a downward spiral highlighted by news on the morning of a game against visiting New Mexico State that coach Hugh Freeze was planning to leave the program. The result that dismal day was a 35-point smackdown, the most lopsided loss for Liberty since Nov. 17, 2018, a 53-0 setback at Auburn, the school Freeze now leads. The Flames still were chosen to play in the Boca Raton Bowl, but Freeze had already bolted by that point, and the Flames lost to Toledo, out of the Mid-Atlantic Conference.

Now another MAC squad comes calling. Bowling Green, which went 6-7 last season with a win over common-opponent Toledo, played in the Quick Lane Bowl, losing to New Mexico State. The Falcons dropped three of their last four to end the season.

Watch for Blowing Green quarterback Connor Bazelak, who passed for 2,000-plus yards twice while at Missouri and who threw for 2,312 yards at Indiana last season. Receiver Odieu Hilare should be his main go-to. He boats 1,897 career receiving yards and was the team's most used receiver last season. Bowling Green is trying to replace several key starters from last year's team, including defensive tackle Karl Brooks, selected by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the NFL draft, and Tyrone Broden.

"I think they're a very aggressive mindset," Chadwell said early this week, "so we don't expect that to change much. I think we have a good idea at least of what we feel who they're gonna be. Now, there's different players and different people doing it — over here this guy's playing this position instead of that position — those are the things you have to figure out on gameday and how to adjust."

Offensively, Liberty turns to the triple option. With running back Dae Dae Hunter currently in the transfer portal, the Flames likely will turn to what is a young stable. It includes sophomore Billy Lucas, redshirt freshman Victor Venn, freshman Vaughn Blue, junior Wake Forest transfer Quinton Cooley and redshirt freshman James Jointer Jr.

Of course, everything begins at quarterback, where there's plenty of experience. Bennett, a senior ranked first on the team's depth chart, saw action in 12 games last season, started seven contests, and threw for 1,534 yards and 12 touchdowns. Bennett enters the new season 79 yards away from the 2,000 yards for his career.

Kaidon Salter, who started four games in 2022, is now a sophomore, and senior Trey Lowe, a transfer from Southern Miss, also could be in the mix.

LU is bursting with talent at receiver. Daniels is 108 receiving yards away from the career mark of 1,000. Frith caught 25 passes for 444 yards last season and has more than 1,100 career receiving yards. But several pass catchers are out with injuries, and Frith was asked this week if that created pressure at the position.

"Pressure? Not really," he responded. "Pressure, it just brings you down. Just go out there and have fun. Especially me being a Year 6 guy. First off, I don't think Year Sixes will be around any longer pretty soon here. So me being here, I think about it all the time. It's just a straight up, straight blessing. I shouldn't even be here, so just go out and play and have fun. That's what it's really about. When you're out there having fun and playing for the guys next to you rather than yourself, that's usually when you get the best outcome."

Also on offense, fans will want to watch for senior lineman X'Vauvea Gadlin, who played every offensive snap last season and was included on numerous preseason watchlists.

Defensive tackle Kendy Charles is a senior captain and leader on a young defensive unit.

"I think first game is just gonna be about who can play the fastest, who can get lined up the quickest and tackle the best," he said.

Charles also was optimistic this week about the defense's chances in the future.

"One of the best defenses I've played in," he said of last year's performances, "but I definitely think we can do that again, especially with the type of scheme we're running and the types of players we have on this defense. I think we can do it again. That's our goal every year: to be the best defense in the country."

Chadwell spoke this week about his new squad and the challenge it'll face versus Bowling Green. The new head coach will employ a strategy that served him well throughout his coaching career: focus on turnovers (creating them and winning the turnover battle), managing 4 to 5 yards per carry and being more effective than opponents at the quarterback position.

"No matter what scheme you have, if you do those three things, you have a chance to win," Chadwell said. "Limiting turnovers is the biggest thing that we try to focus on, because if we can control the ball, that means [our] defense is not out there that much, and so when they are out there they can play hard and get after that quarterback, which is a big deal. And then if we can run the ball ... then that opens up a lot of your play action, a lot of things that give you a chance at explosive plays."

Should the Flames win Saturday, Chadwell would become the first LU head coach since Danny Rocco in 2006 to win his debut.

A victory also would even the series with Bowling Green at one win apiece. The Falcons defeated the visiting Flames 62-3 in 2003, 20 years ago, before some of the players on either of these teams were born.

The season opener marks LU's first season in the CUSA, casting off its FBS independence. The Flames are picked to finish second in the conference behind favorite Western Kentucky.