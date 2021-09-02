Liberty excited for full-capacity Williams Stadium despite rise in on-campus COVID cases

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze and his players this week have expressed their excitement about having a capacity crowd inside Williams Stadium this season. Each player said he missed the thrill of running into a stadium of cheering fans and feeding off the energy created by the student section.
The Flames are expected to have a near-capacity crowd for Saturday’s 6 p.m. contest against Campbell. College football stadiums across the country are opening up following a 2020 campaign that saw empty or near-empty stadiums throughout the country.
“I can’t wait to see the atmosphere,” redshirt freshman wide receiver CJ Daniels said. The largest crowds Daniels played in front of last season were on the road, with Williams Stadium allowing only 1,000 fans for five of the six games.
The university’s ticket office announced in the middle of August the west reserved benchback season tickets were sold out for the first time. Athletic director Ian McCaw said over the summer season ticket sales were well ahead of the 2019 pace.
But the excitement of a full-capacity crowd has been overshadowed by this week’s news of rising coronavirus cases on campus.
Saturday evening’s football game will be the largest outdoor gathering on Liberty’s campus since the university announced last week it was moving to a two-week “temporary mitigation period” because of a rise of COVID-19 cases on campus.
Liberty reported Wednesday it had 488 confirmed cases on campus — 430 of them students and 58 of them faculty and staff. That’s compared to 159 cases last week and a then-record high last year of 141 confirmed cases.
“Our kids will not have interaction with the fans during the game,” Freeze said Thursday. “After the game is when, again, our kids have to hopefully adhere to what we’ve asked, and that’s that we remain in as tight of a bubble as we can. Certainly we would like to celebrate with people should we win some games, but the priority is us making wise decisions. The same goes for our campus also and our fans.”
The football program has been operating in an academic bubble since classes resumed Aug. 23. That means the players are restricted to the football facility and the university’s academic center for athletes, and there is no interaction with the rest of the student body.
“You don’t want to be that guy to bring COVID to the team and we have to forfeit a game or you have to sit out a few days,” super senior running back Joshua Mack said. “It’s definitely kind of mentally challenging. It’s kind of like you’re in camp mode, seeing the same faces every day, doing the same thing. You’ve got to love the process of it.”
The football game will be the second outdoor sporting event held on campus this week. The women’s soccer team hosted Richmond on Thursday evening at Osborne Stadium, which is adjacent to Williams Stadium.
The men’s soccer team was scheduled to host Winthrop on Friday, but the Eagles announced Tuesday they were not making the trip because of Liberty entering the two-week mitigation period.
“I don’t think the COVID issues are going away any time soon. I don’t think that’s just a Liberty football issue. I just think that’s the nation and times we live in,” Freeze said. “You’ve got to handle those and hopefully take the proper precautions to limit the number of issues we have with it. I don’t think it’s going to be something we don’t deal with this season.”
Freeze said the unvaccinated players were tested Wednesday, per this season’s NCAA guidelines, and the results were “great.”
“Hopefully we can continue that,” he added. “Again, even those of us who are vaccinated are not exempt from getting a positive test. It’s something that we’re going to have to deal with throughout the season.”
Liberty is not requiring spectators to be vaccinated or mandating they wear masks while at Williams Stadium. Notre Dame, BYU and other universities also have not issued restrictions for attending football games this season.
“I plead with our kids to make the best decisions possible to try to protect us so that we can have a season with our team members fully present,” Freeze said.