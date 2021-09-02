Liberty excited for full-capacity Williams Stadium despite rise in on-campus COVID cases

Liberty reported Wednesday it had 488 confirmed cases on campus — 430 of them students and 58 of them faculty and staff. That’s compared to 159 cases last week and a then-record high last year of 141 confirmed cases.

“Our kids will not have interaction with the fans during the game,” Freeze said Thursday. “After the game is when, again, our kids have to hopefully adhere to what we’ve asked, and that’s that we remain in as tight of a bubble as we can. Certainly we would like to celebrate with people should we win some games, but the priority is us making wise decisions. The same goes for our campus also and our fans.”

The football program has been operating in an academic bubble since classes resumed Aug. 23. That means the players are restricted to the football facility and the university’s academic center for athletes, and there is no interaction with the rest of the student body.

“You don’t want to be that guy to bring COVID to the team and we have to forfeit a game or you have to sit out a few days,” super senior running back Joshua Mack said. “It’s definitely kind of mentally challenging. It’s kind of like you’re in camp mode, seeing the same faces every day, doing the same thing. You’ve got to love the process of it.”