Liberty excited to face N.C. State in first NCAA Tournament appearance

There was an undoubted sense of accomplishment around Nicaise Muamba in May 2019. The Liberty sophomore was preparing to play as an individual in the NCAA men’s tennis tournament, and only one other Flame (Sam Matheson in 2016) could say that.
Muamba, however, had bigger goals for the future. He didn’t want to stop there as a singles player advancing to the NCAA Tournament field. He said two years ago he wanted more, and more included the entire team qualifying for the national tournament.
No team had accomplished that feat in a program that dated back to 1987.
Muamba and the Flames, thanks to their ASUN Conference tournament title more than a week ago, are getting their shot.
Liberty will face North Carolina State at 10 a.m. Friday in the NCAA Tournament’s first round. The teams will play at Carolina Tennis Center in Columbia, South Carolina. No. 13 seed South Carolina serves as the host and plays UNC Wilmington at 1 p.m. Friday.
“It’s a really exciting time,” Muamba said Monday after the selection show. “The first time was really exciting, but now I get to share that with the whole team. That’s really much more special.”
Liberty had never appeared in a conference tournament title match prior to this season, and four times it flamed out in the semifinal round. The Flames made quick work of FGCU on April 24 with a 4-0 triumph to secure the ASUN title and their first victory over the Eagles.
“It’s exciting to make this step in the program. We’re all pumped for it,” assistant coach Trevor Foshey said. “One of the best things is, usually in May, you might be a little tired, fatigued from a long season. We had the best practice we’ve had last week. It didn’t matter where we went, we didn’t mind. We’re just excited to be there.”
Liberty (20-7) will make the five-hour trek to South Carolina’s capital to face a team it has never met before on the tennis court. While the Flames and Wolfpack (11-8) don’t have any history with the rackets, the No. 1 singles players for both teams are very familiar with each other.
Muamba grew up in Laval, Quebec, Canada, and his best friend is N.C. State's Alexis Galarneau. Galarneau, a super senior, has been an All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team selection for three straight seasons and was an ITA All-American in 2020. He recorded a dual match singles record of 10-2 this season.
Muamba, a two-time ASUN player of the year, sports a 16-5 singles record, and a potential matchup with his best friend could determine which team advances to the second round.
“It’s definitely going to be exciting. We’re two big competitors,” Muamba said. “He knows me, I know him, and we’re just going to go out there and compete on the court.”
Liberty’s Josh Wilson and Deji Thomas-Smith have no connections with the Wolfpack, but they know South Carolina freshmen Toby Samuel and Connor Thomson. The quartet are from the United Kingdom — Wilson (Reigate), Thomas-Smith (London) and Samuel (Bournemouth) are from England, and Thomson is from Glasgow, Scotland.
“It will be cool to see them and go into their place and hopefully have a good battle," said Thomas-Smith, a first-team All-ASUN selection. He and Christiaan Worst were named the ASUN doubles team of the year.
Muamba and Wilson have previously played at Carolina Tennis Center. They participated in the Gamecock Fall Invitational in September 2019 and spent three days squaring off against some of the top players in the nation.
The two quickly filled in their teammates on what to expect when they arrive later this week for their practice rounds and first-round matchup.
“The facilities were great,” Muamba said. “The competition was great also, but I think everybody on the team has been working hard, and I think we really deserve to be there. We’re ready.”
Liberty has spent most of the season ranked in the Oracle/ITA men’s poll and checked in at No. 48 in the most recent poll. The Flames sport a 9-2 record as a ranked team, and their 20 victories this season have easily eclipsed the previous high of 15 set in the 2012 campaign.
Foshey said he felt the 2019-20 team had similar potential to reach the NCAA Tournament before the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That made Monday’s selection show all the more enjoyable for this team.
“It was a special moment. I think it was great to spend it with the guys, to be able to come into the film room here, and everyone to be able to watch it, everyone be together, the build up, the excitement,” Thomas-Smith said. “That’s what made it special. We knew we were going. We knew we were going to find out. I think the best part for me was not finding out where we’re going or who we’re playing, it’s just being there and feeling the excitement with all the guys.”