Liberty excited to face N.C. State in first NCAA Tournament appearance

“It’s exciting to make this step in the program. We’re all pumped for it,” assistant coach Trevor Foshey said. “One of the best things is, usually in May, you might be a little tired, fatigued from a long season. We had the best practice we’ve had last week. It didn’t matter where we went, we didn’t mind. We’re just excited to be there.”

Liberty (20-7) will make the five-hour trek to South Carolina’s capital to face a team it has never met before on the tennis court. While the Flames and Wolfpack (11-8) don’t have any history with the rackets, the No. 1 singles players for both teams are very familiar with each other.

Muamba grew up in Laval, Quebec, Canada, and his best friend is N.C. State's Alexis Galarneau. Galarneau, a super senior, has been an All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team selection for three straight seasons and was an ITA All-American in 2020. He recorded a dual match singles record of 10-2 this season.

Muamba, a two-time ASUN player of the year, sports a 16-5 singles record, and a potential matchup with his best friend could determine which team advances to the second round.

“It’s definitely going to be exciting. We’re two big competitors,” Muamba said. “He knows me, I know him, and we’re just going to go out there and compete on the court.”