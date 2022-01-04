Liberty executes in near-perfect harmony to open ASUN play with a win at Stetson

There was a stretch in nonconference play in which it seemed like Darius McGhee was taking a shot nearly every possession for the Liberty men’s basketball team. Opposing squads were trying to run McGhee and his teammates off the 3-point line, and that usually necessitated McGhee hoisting up a deep shot late in a possession.

The Flames looked completely different Tuesday against Stetson to open ASUN Conference play.

McGhee wasn’t forced to take most of the shots. Players like Brody Peebles and Keegan McDowell wore out the baseline on backdoor cuts for layups. Kyle Rode and Shiloh Robinson were able to get into the paint and finish around the rim.

Liberty’s offense executed in near-perfect harmony over the final 35 minutes in a dominating 75-59 victory over the Hatters before an announced crowd of 483 at the Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida.

McGhee and Robinson scored 16 points apiece to lead five players in double figures. The Flames (10-6, 1-0 ASUN) had six players score in double figures in the nonconference finale last week against Boyce College.

“You can see the evolution of our group starting to take what the defense gives us a little bit better,” coach Ritchie McKay said. “Darius is such a hard cover, you’ve got to decide how you’re going to play him. Then there’s other guys that don’t get the love or the attention or the notoriety that are good players. I thought our guys did a good job of taking what was available.”

The balanced scoring, which came off what McGhee described as “effective action,” allowed Liberty to shoot a staggering 58.5% from the field and finish with a 42-18 edge in points in the paint.

“We did a great job of getting guys in spots and making some plays,” McGhee said.

McGhee, Peebles, Rode and Robinson consistently finished around the rim against the Hatters’ man-to-man or zone defenses, and their ability to get into the paint helped the Flames overcome a slow offensive start.

The Hatters (6-8, 0-1) opened the game shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range to take a 15-5 lead on Chase Johnston’s 3-pointer.

“They’re always going to make runs the way they shoot it,” Rode said. “They've got so many guys that can make plays offensively.”

Robinson said the Flames kept their composure, and what followed was a dominating stretch to close the half in which Liberty’s defense took over and the offense followed suit.

Robinson scored five straight points to spark a 25-6 run that saw the Flames take a 30-21 lead with a little more than six remaining left in the first half.

“Shiloh Robinson just changed it … with his physicality,” McKay said. “ … That was an important stretch for us.”

Robinson scored nine of his career-high 16 points in the first half. He shot 7 of 8 from the field.

“Offensively I was able to get into the driving lane and get to the free throw line a couple of times.” he said.

Robinson, McDowell and Rode scored nine points apiece in the opening 20 minutes as the Flames closed the first half shooting 14 of 21 from the field.

The Hatters’ hot start was followed by a disastrous final 15 minutes.

They shot 4 of 17 from the field and 2 of 11 from 3-point range to close the half, and the horrific shooting allowed the Flames to capitalize primarily by attacking the rim.

Liberty held a 22-6 edge in points in the paint in the first half.

“I thought our defense was really sound,” McKay said. “We made it hard on them on most occasions tonight. I felt like our guys were really connected.”

McGhee, the nation’s fifth-leading scorer, had his streak of 20-plus point games end at seven with his 16-point performance. He had six points in the first half — all on layups — and finished with six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

“I guess what we do on offense is we always work for one other,” McGhee said. “It doesn’t matter who gets the shot.”

Rode finished with 12 points and seven assists to continue a six-game stretch in which he is shooting 20 of 31 from the field and 13 of 18 from 3-point range while dishing out 27 assists to eight turnovers.

He has scored in double figures three times during that stretch.

“Kyle Rode is dominating games right now,” McKay said. “He really is such a competitor. He is the most unsung guy in college basketball and I’m glad he’s ours.”

McDowell and Peebles had 11 points apiece.

Rob Perry scored 18 points and Johnston added 13 for Stetson.

The Hatters shot 13 of 43 from the field and 5 of 22 from 3-point range over the final 35 minutes.

“Stetson is well-respected, so we knew coming in we were prepared for their best punch and we wanted to put our best foot forward,” McGhee said.

