Liberty expecting challenges in road games at Jacksonville and North Florida

Liberty’s trip last season to Duval County ended in heartbreak in back-to-back games. A pair of narrow defeats to Jacksonville and North Florida in a four-day span continued a string of mixed results the Flames have experienced in Jacksonville, Florida, since joining the ASUN Conference.

“Both of those teams are really, really good,” Liberty guard Darius McGhee said of JU and UNF. “They stick to their principles on both ends of the floor and it’s really hard to get those teams rattled.”

The Flames open a crucial four-game stretch with a pair of challenging road matchups against Jacksonville on Thursday evening and North Florida on Saturday afternoon. Liberty, in a four-way tie for first place in the ASUN, hopes to end Jacksonville’s 21-game home winning streak and then finally defeat the Ospreys in UNF Arena for the first time.

“Throughout my years I’ve never really put much stock in the historical part of the series, I really haven’t,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said. “Each team is different, the way you’re playing at the given time of the season is different, so I’m not going in there thinking, ‘Oh man, they haven’t lost at home in however many games or we haven’t won at UNF.’”

Jacksonville’s Swisher Gymnasium has been relatively kind to the Flames (14-5, 5-1 ASUN), in large part thanks to a second-half comeback led by Caleb Homesley in the 2018-19 season and stellar performances from McGhee and Chris Parker in the COVID-altered 2020-21 campaign.

The Dolphins (10-7, 3-3) have begun turning the corner in Jordan Mincy’s second season at the helm. They haven’t lost at home since he took over with an emphasis placed on defense, which includes a 73-69 win over the Flames in which JU shot 51% from the field and outscored Liberty by 14 in the second half.

“I have a really healthy respect for what Coach Mincy and his staff have done there, I think they’ve built a winning culture and belief in an expedient fashion,” McKay said. “That group knows and thinks they’re going to win the game.”

Liberty leads the league and ranks ninth nationally in scoring defense (58.7 points allowed), and Jacksonville is close behind at 16th in the nation by allowing 60.4 points per contest.

The Dolphins rank 17th in Division I by limiting teams to 28.4% shooting from 3-point range. The perimeter defense will be tested by one of the nation’s top 3-point shooting teams.

Liberty is tied with Chattanooga for the national lead with 11.9 made 3-pointers per game and the Flames rank 12th in the nation in 3-point shooting (39.5%).

McGhee leads the nation with 91 3s and Brody Peebles is shooting 48% from beyond the arc.

“I think they have a really good culture,” Liberty forward Kyle Rode said about Jacksonville. “They’re defensive-minded, similar to us, and when you guard it’s always going to be a tough game. Ultimately, they’re a really well-respected opponent. Road wins are tough no matter who you play in conference, too, so we’re mindful of that and super excited about the opportunity at hand.”

If Liberty emerges with a win over the Dolphins, it will have to finally win in an arena it has never won wearing road uniforms.

The Flames are 0-3 against the Ospreys (7-11, 2-4) at UNF Arena, with losses in the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons. Those setbacks came by a combined total of nine points.

“Offensively they run a bunch of great stuff and they have a bunch of talented players,” McGhee said of UNF. “Similar to Jacksonville, that environment in there gets rowdy and their fans and their student base are very passionate, their players are very passionate and they’re very disciplined and you can tell they love playing for their head coach. You combine all of that and it’s always going to be super tough.”

The Flames’ only wins at UNF Arena came in the 2021 ASUN Conference tournament. That tournament saw Liberty emerge unscathed amongst plenty of upsets. Liberty played eighth-seeded Kennesaw State, seventh-seeded Stetson and fifth-seeded North Alabama on its way to a third consecutive ASUN tournament title.

“Road games in the conference are always hard. You add all of that in one, you’ve got to bring your A game, for sure," McGhee said.

McKay said road games like the ones the Flames will play over the coming days should only help in preparing his team for postseason competition. He referenced the pair of road tilts against Lipscomb in the 2018-19 campaign that readied the team for the NCAA Tournament.

The coach also said the team’s road games against the likes of Alabama and Oral Roberts have helped prepare the team for weekends like this in league play.

“We wouldn’t have beaten Mississippi State,” McKay said, referencing the 80-76 win over the Bulldogs for the Flames’ first NCAA Tournament win. “You just hadn’t gone through enough adversity. I think our team is capable of handling and getting through the hard, but I know we’ll be tested Thursday.”