Liberty faces difficult challenge in Wake Forest's slow mesh point RPO offense

Josh Aldridge has developed defensive schemes against run-pass option attacks since he took his first job as a defensive line coach at Ouachita Baptist in 2013. An element to successfully defending the RPO is eye discipline at the mesh point, where the quarterback places the ball into the belly of the running back and either quickly pulls it or completes the handoff.

The quarterback’s decision usually is immediate based on whether the defensive end or outside linebacker crashes into the line of scrimmage. He can keep it on a run, complete the handoff to the tailback, or look downfield for a pass if the safeties bite on the play-action.

There are times those tendencies Aldridge teaches at Liberty will be severely tested Saturday. No. 19 Wake Forest, at times, allows the mesh point to slowly develop with quarterback Sam Hartman, and it stresses the defense at all three levels.

“I’ve never seen it go this long. It makes you be disciplined,” Aldridge said ahead of the 5 p.m. matchup at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “They’re going to try to put people in conflict and you’ve got to have a plan for that and teach guys how to play it and all those sorts of things. Everybody’s got their flavor. It’s just theirs is much more extreme than others and that’s why they’ve done a great job.”

The Wake offensive attack starts with Hartman, who returned last week from a blood clot issue and threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-25 win at Vanderbilt.

Hartman led an explosive offense in 2021 with 4,228 passing yards and 39 touchdowns.

“He’s easily the best quarterback we’ve played since I’ve worked here,” Aldridge said. “Just how efficient he is is what’s most impressive. Don’t get me wrong, he’s got a great arm and quick release and all those things, but the command of the offense is what’s impressive. He’s seen every look you could probably possibly give him just because of his experience and he’s just cool, calm and collected back there. We’ve got to be on our Ps and Qs because I know he will be, and very impressed with him. We’re going to give our very best shot.”

The 6-foot-1 Hartman has posted those gaudy numbers thanks to talented receivers A.T. Perry and Donavon Greene. Perry, a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist last season, leads the Demon Deacons (2-0) with 189 receiving yards this season. Green has 118 receiving yards and nine receptions through two games.

“With bigger receivers like that, they can’t get a free release like that. We just play more physically with those guys,” Liberty cornerback Amarian Williams said of facing the 6-foot-5 Perry and the 6-foot-2 Greene, before discussing their strengths. “ … Their ability to get open and go up and attack the football. They’re really good at that. We’ve got to go up and attack the football this week, too.”

The Deacons present more than just a passing attack for the Flames (2-0). While Liberty ranks tied for 10th nationally in pass defense, the defense has struggled at stopping the run against Southern Miss and UAB.

The Flames are allowing 246.5 rushing yards per game and a whopping 5.08 yards per rushing attempt.

That could play into Wake’s hands if the Deacons elect to run the ball. Christian Turner leads the team with 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Justice Ellison has 109 yards on the ground, and Quinton Cooley has racked up 85 yards and a score.

The three tailbacks have combined to gain positive yards on 59 of their 61 rushing attempts.

“How can we manipulate our scheme to get our best guys in the best spot? We’ll try to do that and just try to have disciplined eyes at every spot,” Aldridge said. “It’s almost like playing a triple-option team, really, is what it’s like. You’ve got to limit the explosives like you do every week, you’ve got to find a way to take the ball away, and then what they do the best job at is they don’t ever give up tackles for loss hardly. It’s always getting the ball back to the line of scrimmage. We’ve got to find a way to get that done, and at a minimum make them incomplete when they do decide to throw the ball and get them to second-and-long and third-and-long.”

The Liberty defense is accustomed to facing the RPO attack in practices and the offense has been a common one used in the college game.

Those defensive players have developed discipline in reading the mesh point. The matchup against Wake will test that discipline.

“It’s going to be different because they do their thing kind of slow and he kinds of holds it. Just because they do something different doesn’t mean we should change up how we play,” Liberty defensive tackle Dennis Osagiede said. “I haven’t seen nothing like this before, but it’s going to be fun to see what our coaches have dialed up for it.”

Note: Wake Forest announced Friday it has mutually canceled the final two games of its three-game series with Liberty. The teams were slated to meet 2025 in Lynchburg and 2026 in Winston-Salem. The cancellations leave the Flames with four nonconference games for each season.