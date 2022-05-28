Liberty falls to Kennesaw State in ASUN baseball title game; Flames hope for second straight at-large bid

Liberty had to sweat it out on Selection Monday last season to see if it would receive an at-large selection into NCAA regional play. The Flames have to do it again this season.

Kennesaw State won its third straight elimination game in the ASUN Conference tournament Saturday afternoon, using a late five-run rally to take a commanding lead and upset Liberty, 10-6, in the league championship game at FGCU’s Swanson Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Owls (35-26) were ASUN East Division co-champions with Liberty and capped the league tournament by winning three straight games. KSU opened the tournament with losses to Lipscomb and Liberty, and rebounded to defeat FGCU in pool play and edged Lipscomb in the semifinals.

“If you give this team a chance, we’ve got a chance to win a lot of games,” KSU coach Ryan Coe said.

The Flames (37-21) entered Saturday’s action with an RPI of 32 and seven Quadrant 1 victories. They hope to receive one of the 33 at-large bids into the 64-team field during Monday’s selection show that begins at noon on ESPN2.

Liberty has received two at-large berths in program history (2014 and 2021).

“I feel good. I think those guys came down here and really earned it,” Liberty coach Scott Jackson said. “That’s the big thing is this time of year, you’ve really got to earn something, whether it’s a championship or a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament. I think our kids have done that.

“The way the regular season ended didn’t go our way certainly, but we came down here and played at a level that I felt so good about all week long, and I think they’ve done that and I look forward to Monday and seeing what the results are.”

Liberty trimmed KSU’s lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth and loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth. Left-handed relief John Bezdicek (5-1) escaped the jam by striking out Cameron Foster and Brady Gulakowski, and the Owls struck in the next frame.

Cash Young and Spencer Hanson recorded back-to-back RBI doubles with two outs to put KSU ahead 7-3.

Liberty second baseman Nathan Keeter committed a fielding error that brought in the third run of the frame, and his second error of the game with one out in the eight allowed the Owls to extend their lead to 9-3.

“It just kind of snowballed on us there,” Jackson said. “Just some pitches we’d like to have back.”

Liberty made the final score closer in the ninth. Keeter’s sacrifice fly scored Foster, and Aaron Anderson followed two batters later with a two-run homer to right that scored Gulakowski.

The Flames hit 13 homers in five ASUN tournament games.

Foster, who hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning Saturday, was joined on the all-tournament team by Gulakowski, Logan Mathieu and Three Hillier.

Flames starter Trey Gibson (3-5) struggled in the first inning as KSU took a 2-0 lead.

A leadoff walk, a single from Tyler Simon and a hit by pitch loaded the bases, and Donovan Cash drew a seven-pitch walk to bring in the Owls’ first run. Gibson got a double play that plated a second run and then struck out Hanson to limit the damage.

Gibson retired six of the next seven batters he faced. The lone who reached was Simon, who clubbed a solo homer to left field in the third inning that put KSU ahead 3-0.

Gibson was pulled after 3⅓ innings. The ASUN preseason pitcher of the year allowed five earned runs on four hits, walked three and struck out four.

Dylan Cumming, who threw 112 pitches over six innings Tuesday in his start against FGCU, threw 3⅓ innings of relief and allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and struck out two.

KSU starter Jack Myers held the Flames to one hit over the first four innings, then swings on back-to-back pitches to lead off the fifth chased Myers.

Mathieu’s single back up the middle caught Myers on the back of his right leg. He stayed in the game and Foster didn’t miss on the first offering of his at-bat with a two-run homer to center field that cut the Flames’ deficit to 5-2.

Gray Betts added a third run in the inning by connecting on a two-out solo homer against Bezdicek that trimmed the deficit to 5-3.

“You’ve got to credit Kennesaw. They were great, they started the game like they should have and it was their momentum,” Jackson said. “We grabbed it back there for a little bit. Dylan threw up a zero there, and they got the momentum back. We just couldn’t get anything going. All credit to their arms. I thought Myers really gutted it out; Bezdicek was really good, he’s been tough on us this year; and those kids did a great job. They did a great job.”

KSU center fielder Josh Hatcher was named the tournament MVP.

Foster and Hillier had two hits apiece Saturday.

