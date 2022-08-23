Liberty field hockey enters 2022 as 'one of those top teams' expected to contend for a national title

The Liberty field hockey program spent seasons on the verge of breaking through and finding success on the national stage. The Flames became mainstays in top 25 polls and gathered quality wins here and there, but couldn’t get over the hump of beating UConn in the Big East tournament to get into the NCAA Tournament field.

Everything fell into place in the 2021 fall season. Liberty ran through the Big East and beat UConn to win the tournament title. Then, back in the NCAA Tournament, the Flames rattled off win after win and advanced to the national championship game.

Does that mean Liberty’s expectations have changed? Should the Flames now aim to be yearly contenders for the national championship?

Turns out, the goal of winning the Big East title and playing for a national championship has been the internal mindset of the program well before making a splash on the national scene.

“I think externally that’s what everyone thinks and that’s what people project on us, but internally what we’re really concerned about is what we can control every single day,” coach Nikki Parsley-Blocker said. “The vision and the mission of this program has always been to win the Big East and to win a national championship. We’ve been saying that literally for years, long before we got to a national championship last year. Honestly, from that standpoint, it hasn’t changed and we’re just really focused on doing what we can on a regular basis to hopefully influence that and put us in a position to achieve something of that stature.”

Liberty proved it could play and beat the nation’s top teams in a magical 2021 season. That means the program enters the 2022 season with heightened preseason expectations. The Flames were voted sixth in the Penn Monto/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division I preseason top 25 poll, and they are the preseason favorite to win the Big East title for the first time in program history.

“I think being in that many games against so many good, solid, storied programs just shows that we’re there, too, and we’re capable of hanging with those teams,” senior defender Bethany Dykema said. “As long as we do the preparation beforehand, when push comes to shove, we’re one of those top teams that can compete with the UNCs, the Rutgers, the Northwesterns of the nation.”

Northwestern, the team that defeated the Flames 2-0 in the national championship game, enters as the nation’s top-ranked team in the preseason poll. The Wildcats topped Liberty twice last season and will host the Flames on Sept. 9.

“For me personally, I think the Northwestern game will be super fun,” fifth-year senior midfielder Charlotte Vaanhold said, “but before that, we have some other games. It will be cool to go out to Chicago and beat them.”

The matchup at Northwestern is the first of six games Liberty will play against teams ranked in the preseason top 25.

The Flames welcome No. 2 North Carolina (Oct. 2), No. 9 Louisville (Oct. 9) and No. 12 Virginia (Oct. 18) to Liberty Field Hockey Field. They have road games against two ranked Big East foes (No. 15 UConn on Sept. 23 and No. 19 Old Dominion on Oct. 28).

The three home games against top 25 teams highlight a nine-game home slate on a brand new playing surface that recently was completed and will be ready for the Sept. 4 home opener against William & Mary.

The traditional green playing surface was replaced with a solid blue that is typically seen in Olympic competition and at overseas facilities.

“It’s always good to play ACC opponents,” Dykema, the preseason Big East defensive player of the year, said, “but it’s even more special that we have this brand new beautiful turf to play them on and kind of show off what we have.

“The program is building in a way where people want to come watch us. I think people see how much fun we have as a team, just through our warmup and how we are constantly high-fiving and cheering for each other. People are drawn to that type of environment. The expectation is that people will want to come out and watch us play at home this year.”

Parsley-Blocker has to replace the production of Jill Bolton, the reigning national player of the year, and starters Maddie Hosler, Kendra Jones and Ashley Dykema.

The coach, whose team went 20-3 last season, does have a solid foundation to build on. Daniella Rhodes, the 2021 Big East offensive player of the year, is back after scoring 16 goals last season. Lizzie Hamlett, Vaanhold and Martu Cian combined to score 24 goals last season.

“Our coaches always want anyone to step up and earn their spot. It doesn’t have to be the next coming senior or the best person on the team,” Rhodes said. “That’s what I love about our team culture is that we’re all in this together and it’s not just one person leading the way.”

Vaanhold scored the game-winning goals in NCAA Tournament wins over Rutgers and Maryland.

“I think the phrase that pops into my mind is, 'Tradition doesn’t graduate.' That’s a legacy and something that we’ve done in the program, and something that over half the people that are going to be on the field have experience,” Parsley-Blocker said. “One of the biggest things we need to focus on and continue to work on is who is taking ownership in those big moments. Yes, you’ve been through those big moments, but having the ability to problem solve and to take leadership over what’s going on on the field is going to be critically important. We’ve been kind of poking that bear and really working towards drawing that out of this current group.”

Goalkeeper Azul Iritxity Irigoyen is back after making spectacular saves throughout the national tournament, and Parsley-Blocker added two talented freshmen in Lou Combrinck and Pima Iturraspe.

Coming off the successful fall campaign, Liberty will get each team’s best shot throughout the season. It will be nothing new for a program that spent several weeks in the 2021 spring season ranked in the top five and finally put everything together in the fall.

“Honestly, last year coming off of spring 2021 where we were ranked in the top five that year, even though we didn’t make the NCAA Tournament because the field was minimized because of COVID, ... I really feel we’ve been prepared well from that standpoint,” Parsley-Blocker said. “The kitchen sink has been thrown at us for the last couple of seasons. We don’t take it for granted. This crop of players has to be ready to do that as well. I think that we’re in a position as good as we can be right now to face whatever comes our way.”