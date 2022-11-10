Liberty field hockey finds connectedness as it heads back to NCAA Tournament

Liberty’s win over UConn in the Big East field hockey tournament semifinals may have been the Flames’ most important triumph of the season.

Sure, it meant the Flames’ season remained alive and they had a chance to win a second straight league crown. More importantly, though, it completed a missing piece to the team that wasn’t there for a good chunk of the campaign.

Liberty had only won once when allowing a goal prior to its 2-1 triumph over the Huskies on Nov. 4. The nine shutout triumphs are nice but being able to win when facing a deficit was something that had eluded the Flames.

“If we had that adversity, we weren’t able to bounce back from that,” Flames coach Nikki Parsley-Blocker said.

Liberty, last season’s national runner-up, overcame a UConn goal in the third minute to rally for the triumph. It was the first time this season the Flames (12-7) won when trailing, which includes allowing the first goal to be scored or losing a lead in the second half.

The Flames will be tested early by Maryland (17-3) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. The matchup, scheduled for noon Friday at Maryland Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex in College Park, Maryland, is a rematch of last season’s Final Four in which Liberty won 3-2 in double overtime.

“Excited about Maryland,” Parsley-Blocker said. “To be honest, I don’t think if I were them, I’d want to play us, to be perfectly honest. Excited about it.”

The hurdle of winning when facing a deficit was one Parsley-Blocker and her staff spent the better part of the season trying to figure out. It wasn’t until about one month ago when the Flames hosted Virginia that she said they finally discovered what was needed.

The Flames lost 2-1 to the Cavaliers, but the Flames showed resolve and made a concerted effort to tie the match late in the fourth quarter.

“I think a big thing for us is the connectedness. We figured out what we needed to do to come together as a group and that was focused on being more connected to each other,” Parsley-Blocker said. “I think some of the intangibles at the beginning of the season of things that have always made Liberty field hockey, Liberty field hockey, of being relentless and outworking and attacking, some of those things, they weren’t present at the beginning. We kind of had to go down some different pathways back to where we were in terms of the intangibles.”

Liberty went 3-1 following the loss to UVa with wins over Providence, UConn and Old Dominion, and the setback came in penalty strokes against ODU in the regular-season finale.

The Flames showed the type of stingy defensive play and timely scoring during that stretch that was prominent during last season’s run to the championship game.

Daniella Rhodes, Lizzie Hamlett, Bethany Dykema, Jodie Conolly, Martu Cian and Charlotte Vaanhold were key pieces on last season’s team that have stepped up late this season.

“We have our foundation, we have our base, we have our intangibles back,” Parsley-Blocker said, “and that’s something that no matter what a team is going to try to throw at you from a tactical standpoint, you can’t take away our heart, you can’t take away our fight or our grit, and some of those things that have always made this team special.”