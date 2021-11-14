Liberty field hockey stuns No. 1 Rutgers to advance to Final Four

Her teammates were screaming in celebration. There were hugs and tears freely falling on the Bauer Track and Field Complex. Jill Bolton, in the madness on the turf, kept repeating the same question: “What just happened? What just happened?”
Liberty field hockey punched its ticket to the Final Four. That’s what happened.
Charlotte Vaanhold’s goal to end the shootout lifted the ninth-ranked Flames to a thrilling 3-2 victory over No. 1 Rutgers in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday afternoon in Piscataway, New Jersey.
The Flames (19-2) kept their dream season alive and will face Maryland in the Final Four on Friday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The Terrapins (15-6) edged Syracuse 2-1 in another Elite Eight matchup.
Liberty’s victory over the Scarlet Knights (19-4) was the program’s first over a No. 1-ranked team in program history. The Flames lost the previous six matchups against No. 1 teams by a combined score of 26-4.
Bolton, who owns five program records in her illustrious career, sent the game into overtime when she scored off a penalty corner with 3:14 remaining in regulation to tie the game at 2.
Neither team scored in 20 minutes of sudden-death overtime to set up the best-of-five shootout.
Bolton and Rutgers’ Melina Redlingshoefer scored on the first attempts.
Reagan Underwood scored to give Liberty a 2-1 edge, and Rutgers’ Iris Langejans missed on her attempt.
Martu Cian’s attempt was stopped and the Scarlet Knights tied the shootout at 2 on Liz Romano’s goal.
Maddie Hosler scored to give the Flames a 3-2 edge, and Azul Iritxity Irigoyen came up with a save on Guillermina Causarano’s attempt.
That set the stage for Vaanhold. Her shot found the back of the cage on the right side, and she pumped her fists onto the turf in celebration of the Flames’ season continuing.
Vaanhold assisted on Lexi Hosler’s goal a little less than 8 minutes into the game to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.
Rutgers finally got on the board and took the lead with a pair of goals in a 3-minute span.
Redlingshoefer scored on a penalty stroke to tie the game and Gianna Mancini followed three minutes later with a straight shot from the left side that found the back of the cage to give Rutgers a 2-1 lead at the 36:20 mark.
Liberty, the Big East champion, extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 16 games.
The matchup with Maryland in the Final Four will be the second all-time meeting between the programs. The Terrapins claimed a 4-1 victory on Oct. 8, 2017, in College Park, Maryland.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lynchburg men, and women claim NCAA at-large berths
The Lynchburg men’s and women’s cross country teams each secured at-large berths to the NCAA Division III national championships after posting runner-up finishes in Saturday’s South Region championships.
There were 22 at-large selections for each race.
The women are running in the national championship for the second time in program history (1996), and the men are in the national field for the 12th time and first since 2012.
The national championship is being held at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lynchburg 83, Methodist 70
Tharon Suggs scored 18 of his team-high 22 points in the first half and the Hornets shot a blistering 52.9% from the field to open the season with a victory over the host Monarchs at Riddle Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
T.C. Thacker added 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Hornets (1-0). Jordan Parham finished with 11 points and three assists.
Dante Burden scored a game-high 25 points and added five rebounds, three assists and four steals for Methodist (1-3).